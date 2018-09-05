Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop pays $145,000 settlement over vaginal egg claims

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop pays $145,000 settlement over vaginal egg claims elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop pays $145,000 settlement over vaginal egg claims Save Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is a $250 million business Credit: Getty 5 September 2018...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Novichok suspects: the GRU agents 'trained in assassination and espionage'

Head of NHS blames Premier League football teams for fuelling gambling addictions

Gwyneth Paltrow says Goop magazine ended after disagreement with publisher over fact-checking

Woman dies from bee sting therapy promoted by Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she 'f----- it up' with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop referred to regulators in California over 'terribly deceptive marketing ploy'

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop forced to remove claims that 'energy' stickers feature Nasa technology



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Annie’ Set To Be Staged Starting On October 4

Photos: Inmates Create Art For Car Park

Photos: Inmates Create Art For Car Park

Lyrics on pots, pullovers, pans and panties - Sophia Brown uses lyrics as draws to branded items

Youngsters need more guidance - Dimon Treajah

Summer Doll Artistes' Edition: Tifa

Starface drops raunchy Rygin King counteraction

SPORTS more
Head of NHS blames Premier League football teams for fuelling gambling addictions

Packed service for Voice of Summer

Sailing: World Optimist Championships Day #5

ANNOUNCEMENT: Job vacancies at Dominica State College

World Bank project to ensure livelihood of farmers/fishers is protected

Sport Scoreboard, September 5, 2018

Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

POLITICS more
Packed service for Voice of Summer

Grandmother slashed during fight

C'bean leaders meeting to discuss single market

Russia's GRU: The murky spy agency behind the Salisbury poisoning, a failed coup and US election hack

Tweets derogatory of Sessions cannot be ignored

An invaluable member of the Peoples Five

Government to announce measures to address plastic pollution at G7 meeting

BUSINESS more
Belco seeks views on grid code

Court: Construction Firm Denies Charges

Abir highlights island insurers EU impact

Top cybersecurity expert to speak at event

ABIR Companies Operate In 20 EU States

Digicel ready for exciting CPL finals with Machel Montano performing

KeesingLIVE! returns after hiatus

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Seventh-day Adventist Church appeals for Mandeville killer to surrender

New court date for Canadian on $3 million drug charge

Minister Caines Meets With NCA In London

Give the police the names of illegal sugar importers, JCC tells Shaw

Artwork from prisoners brightens City

Caines meets with National Crime Agency

Passing out parade for 169 trainees at National Police College Friday

RELATED STORIES
Novichok suspects: the GRU agents 'trained in assassination and espionage'

Head of NHS blames Premier League football teams for fuelling gambling addictions

Gwyneth Paltrow says Goop magazine ended after disagreement with publisher over fact-checking

Woman dies from bee sting therapy promoted by Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow admits she 'f----- it up' with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop referred to regulators in California over 'terribly deceptive marketing ploy'

Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle website Goop forced to remove claims that 'energy' stickers feature Nasa technology

RECENT COMMENTS
Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

RECENT COMMENTS
Relying on faith in recovery battle
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

RAPF receives gifts from UK Charity Organization
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Former Mexican president coming for 2018 CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dominican Republic to celebrate 25 years of .do
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Crowd, tribal doctor & bad teeth
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Ryheem Vasquez, 27, found hanging from a tree in graveyard
franz westby: i known him

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...