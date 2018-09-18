Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall on US Gulf Coast, one death reported

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall Tuesday night on the US Gulf Coast, killing a child and leaving thousands without electricity as it rushed ashore with gusting winds and heavy rain, reports said.The storm struck along the border of Alabama and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UPDATE: Gordon's outer rainbands, wind begin pelting the Gulf Coast

Hurricane warnings as US Gulf Coast braces for Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane watch to Gulf Coast

Storm Gordon to hit US Gulf Coast as a hurricane

Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast

As Isaac closes in on Gulf, officials warn complacency could kill

Debby trains sights on Florida, Alabama



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lyrics on pots, pullovers, pans and panties - Sophia Brown uses lyrics as draws to branded items

Youngsters need more guidance - Dimon Treajah

Summer Doll Artistes' Edition: Tifa

Starface drops raunchy Rygin King counteraction

STAR of the Month: Govana wants kids to focus on school

No Champion Boy without a clash - MC Nuffy says those claiming dancehall dominance must compete

KeesingLIVE! returns after hiatus

SPORTS more
Head of NHS blames Premier League football teams for fuelling gambling addictions

Packed service for Voice of Summer

Sailing: World Optimist Championships Day #5

ANNOUNCEMENT: Job vacancies at Dominica State College

World Bank project to ensure livelihood of farmers/fishers is protected

Sport Scoreboard, September 5, 2018

Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

POLITICS more
Packed service for Voice of Summer

Grandmother slashed during fight

C'bean leaders meeting to discuss single market

Russia's GRU: The murky spy agency behind the Salisbury poisoning, a failed coup and US election hack

Tweets derogatory of Sessions cannot be ignored

An invaluable member of the Peoples Five

Government to announce measures to address plastic pollution at G7 meeting

BUSINESS more
Abir highlights island insurers EU impact

Top cybersecurity expert to speak at event

ABIR Companies Operate In 20 EU States

Digicel ready for exciting CPL finals with Machel Montano performing

KeesingLIVE! returns after hiatus

Peter Durhager Joins Somers Board Of Directors

Peter Durhager Joins Somers Board Of Directors

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Police called to gun shots fired found 8 year olds at birthday party playing with Nerf weapons

Drunk driver crashed outside police station

Paulwell appeals for calm, wants more resources to end East Kingston violence

Levi Strauss teams up with gun control activists saying 'we cannot stand by silently'

DAEC President suggests ‘middle person’ in gun amnesty

One of St James’ most wanted men killed in alleged police shootout

Paulwell appeals for calm, more resources to end violence in East Kingston

RELATED STORIES
UPDATE: Gordon's outer rainbands, wind begin pelting the Gulf Coast

Hurricane warnings as US Gulf Coast braces for Gordon

Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane watch to Gulf Coast

Storm Gordon to hit US Gulf Coast as a hurricane

Nate brings flooding, power outages to Gulf Coast

As Isaac closes in on Gulf, officials warn complacency could kill

Debby trains sights on Florida, Alabama

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

If diabetic, do not miss your appointments with health professionals
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
God BigT: Hello I'm a certified blackhathacker from Ukraine. I can help you with expungement, hacking of Ios and Androids, editing credit scores and college grades. Get me on whatsapp +380662214348 or...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Jose chad: It is not advisable to just embrace every trade opportunity because of scam,i have been a victim and lost upto 560,875$ trust me. It is always good to trade with broker using a transparent...

Prison Service outclass Erin FC 4-0
Mills Dachin: Hi Guys i am the Master of blank ATM cards which can withdraw money from any ATM machines around the world.It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

If diabetic, do not miss your appointments with health professionals
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
God BigT: Hello I'm a certified blackhathacker from Ukraine. I can help you with expungement, hacking of Ios and Androids, editing credit scores and college grades. Get me on whatsapp +380662214348 or...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Jose chad: It is not advisable to just embrace every trade opportunity because of scam,i have been a victim and lost upto 560,875$ trust me. It is always good to trade with broker using a transparent...

Prison Service outclass Erin FC 4-0
Mills Dachin: Hi Guys i am the Master of blank ATM cards which can withdraw money from any ATM machines around the world.It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...