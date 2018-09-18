Way paved for MoBay bypass

Jamaica Star - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

The Government said it is has applied for a loan from the EXIM Bank to build the Montego Bay bypass for which construction will is expected to commence next financial year."We have applied for the funding and I know somebody will ask if you don't...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
EXIM Bank rolls out loan sale - Eyes 33% portfolio expansion

EXIM Bank rolls out loan sale - Eyes 33% portfolio expansion

EXIM Bank says TEF-funded $1-b loan facility nearing exhaustion

'Chang will come back with good news'

PM outlines plans for south coast roadway

Government commits to MoBay bypass

Kamla hits Grand Bay backing



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lyrics on pots, pullovers, pans and panties - Sophia Brown uses lyrics as draws to branded items

Youngsters need more guidance - Dimon Treajah

Summer Doll Artistes' Edition: Tifa

Starface drops raunchy Rygin King counteraction

STAR of the Month: Govana wants kids to focus on school

No Champion Boy without a clash - MC Nuffy says those claiming dancehall dominance must compete

KeesingLIVE! returns after hiatus

SPORTS more
ANNOUNCEMENT: Job vacancies at Dominica State College

World Bank project to ensure livelihood of farmers/fishers is protected

Sport Scoreboard, September 5, 2018

Results: Bermuda Mixed Majors Bowling League

Lambe Scores In 3-1 Loss To Southend United

Nike takes on Trump

Former Bermuda coachs son named in England squad

POLITICS more
Grandmother slashed during fight

C'bean leaders meeting to discuss single market

Russia's GRU: The murky spy agency behind the Salisbury poisoning, a failed coup and US election hack

Tweets derogatory of Sessions cannot be ignored

An invaluable member of the Peoples Five

Government to announce measures to address plastic pollution at G7 meeting

Wade Bean could face further punishment

BUSINESS more
Digicel ready for exciting CPL finals with Machel Montano performing

KeesingLIVE! returns after hiatus

Peter Durhager Joins Somers Board Of Directors

Peter Durhager Joins Somers Board Of Directors

C'bean leaders meeting to discuss single market

Appleby recruits complete trainee programme

BELCO Grid Code Consultation To Begin

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
DAEC President suggests ‘middle person’ in gun amnesty

One of St James’ most wanted men killed in alleged police shootout

Paulwell appeals for calm, more resources to end violence in East Kingston

Police seize firearm, ammo in St Ann

UK charges two Russians for attempted murder of Skripals, blames Moscow

Woman appears in court for stabbing journalist

Fear grips Whithorn after recent killings

RELATED STORIES
EXIM Bank rolls out loan sale - Eyes 33% portfolio expansion

EXIM Bank rolls out loan sale - Eyes 33% portfolio expansion

EXIM Bank says TEF-funded $1-b loan facility nearing exhaustion

'Chang will come back with good news'

PM outlines plans for south coast roadway

Government commits to MoBay bypass

Kamla hits Grand Bay backing

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

If diabetic, do not miss your appointments with health professionals
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
God BigT: Hello I'm a certified blackhathacker from Ukraine. I can help you with expungement, hacking of Ios and Androids, editing credit scores and college grades. Get me on whatsapp +380662214348 or...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Jose chad: It is not advisable to just embrace every trade opportunity because of scam,i have been a victim and lost upto 560,875$ trust me. It is always good to trade with broker using a transparent...

Prison Service outclass Erin FC 4-0
Mills Dachin: Hi Guys i am the Master of blank ATM cards which can withdraw money from any ATM machines around the world.It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Employers using Hurricane Maria to lay off workers Labour Commissioner says
Arthur Collins: If you're in need of a Legit professional hack service you need not search further because Classic Cyber Hacks is all u need to have ALL your CyberHijack needs met. We're a Professional body that...

Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

If diabetic, do not miss your appointments with health professionals
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
God BigT: Hello I'm a certified blackhathacker from Ukraine. I can help you with expungement, hacking of Ios and Androids, editing credit scores and college grades. Get me on whatsapp +380662214348 or...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Jose chad: It is not advisable to just embrace every trade opportunity because of scam,i have been a victim and lost upto 560,875$ trust me. It is always good to trade with broker using a transparent...

Prison Service outclass Erin FC 4-0
Mills Dachin: Hi Guys i am the Master of blank ATM cards which can withdraw money from any ATM machines around the world.It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...