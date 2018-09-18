Hurricane Florence Wednesday 6am update

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, September 18, 2018

Hurricane Florence could sustain hurricane strength this weekend as it continues to drift towards Bermuda. However, the Category 2 storm is not considered a threat to Bermuda at this time. As of 6pm yesterday, the Bermuda Weather Service reported Florence was 1,362 miles east-southeast of...read more

Florence becomes third hurricane of season

Florence could become a hurricane

TS Karl not a threat at this time

Tropical Storm Karl not a threat

Hurricane Gaston no threat at this time

Tropical Storm Gaston still no threat

Tropical Storm Gaston no threat



