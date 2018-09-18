Meeting teachers' new salary demands will cost billions, Guyana Gov't says

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) â The Guyana government says it will cost the state $4billion (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) if it is to meet the demands by striking teachers for a 40 per cent and incremental five per cent salary increases as being demanded by their union.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Guyana President wants teachers to end strike

Granger urges Guyana teachers not to take strike action

Stalled negotiations…GTU contemplating “drastic action” to get Ministry’s attention

GTU proposes 40% salary increase for public school teachers this year

GTU hoping for augmented membership in 2016

GTU intensifies efforts for teachers’ benefits

Comprehensive benefit package for teachers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chaka Khan To Perform At The Bermuda Festival

Chaka Khan To Perform At The Bermuda Festival

Carnival Fascination makes 5th summer call to Dominica

Create great first impression for renters

Mapp inspires young to aim high

Preserve Marriage To Host Gospel Fest Concert

Tuesdays @ the theatre | Prout casts director’s eye via Skype

SPORTS more
Carnival Fascination makes 5th summer call to Dominica

Football: Somerset Trojans & North Village Win

Football: Somerset Trojans & North Village Win

Judah Chapman Scores In Spring Hill 2-0 Victory

Sport Scoreboard, September 4, 2018

Queen Of Bermuda places second

Spence makes positive start at Village

POLITICS more
Column: Mathias On Economy, Taxes & Policies

Five Caribbean nationals charged for voting illegally in 2016 US elections

‘Mixed Feelings’ Over Uighurs Getting Citizenship

Somerset goalkeeper led away in handcuffs

Holiday Weekend Reports, Photos, Videos, More

Union rejects offer to buy oil refinery

T&T pleased with Venezuela gas agreement

BUSINESS more
Maybury: Life Insurance ‘Not Taken Seriously’

Polaris Holding Report Profits Of $1.3 Million

Column: Mathias On Economy, Taxes & Policies

Three stocks fall on BSX

Sompo launches Luxembourg subsidiary

Zacks Maiden-Enstar deal works for both

Rating agencies positive on Nephila takeover

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Police searching for vagrant after viscous attack

Police in search of ‘vagrant’ who attacked businessman

Bermuda officers train with Essex Police

Journalists imprisoned, killed to smother truth

Met Commissioner calls for tech giants to cooperate with police investigating murder of schoolgirl

Murder accused remanded

So, no one knows who killed Yetanya? Bull manure!

RELATED STORIES
Guyana President wants teachers to end strike

Granger urges Guyana teachers not to take strike action

Stalled negotiations…GTU contemplating “drastic action” to get Ministry’s attention

GTU proposes 40% salary increase for public school teachers this year

GTU hoping for augmented membership in 2016

GTU intensifies efforts for teachers’ benefits

Comprehensive benefit package for teachers

RECENT COMMENTS
Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

If diabetic, do not miss your appointments with health professionals
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
God BigT: Hello I'm a certified blackhathacker from Ukraine. I can help you with expungement, hacking of Ios and Androids, editing credit scores and college grades. Get me on whatsapp +380662214348 or...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Jose chad: It is not advisable to just embrace every trade opportunity because of scam,i have been a victim and lost upto 560,875$ trust me. It is always good to trade with broker using a transparent...

Prison Service outclass Erin FC 4-0
Mills Dachin: Hi Guys i am the Master of blank ATM cards which can withdraw money from any ATM machines around the world.It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dagenham primary school engulfed by huge fire a day before start of term
rose: Sincerely speaking, i always thought i could never find a legitimate hacker until a friend introduced me to this Russian hacker who helped hack into my ex husbands facebook, whatsapp and sms under...

Glendairy break-in
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

If diabetic, do not miss your appointments with health professionals
Sharon: Am Sharon by name and I want to referred you to a GREAT certified Hacker who has helped me a lot in my relationship by spying on my cheating Husband and giving all the neccesary information that...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
God BigT: Hello I'm a certified blackhathacker from Ukraine. I can help you with expungement, hacking of Ios and Androids, editing credit scores and college grades. Get me on whatsapp +380662214348 or...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Jose chad: It is not advisable to just embrace every trade opportunity because of scam,i have been a victim and lost upto 560,875$ trust me. It is always good to trade with broker using a transparent...

Prison Service outclass Erin FC 4-0
Mills Dachin: Hi Guys i am the Master of blank ATM cards which can withdraw money from any ATM machines around the world.It all depends on how fast you can be to get the new PROGRAMMED blank ATM card that is...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...