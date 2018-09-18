Delay in the resumption of school in Barbuda

Antigua Observer - Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Students from the Holy Trinity Primary School in Barbuda will have to wait another week before they are able to return to the classroom because of delay in the construction of temporary classrooms which were expected to be completed in time for the new school year.read more

