Man taken to hospital after house fire

Royal Gazette - Monday, September 18, 2018

An elderly man was taken to hospital today after an apartment fire in Hamilton. A spokesman for Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters were called out to a blaze in a one-bedroom apartment on the citys Dundonald Street yesterday morning. He said Upon arrival, smoke was coming out of...read more

