5.2 earthquake hits offshore Westmoreland

Jamaica Gleaner - Monday, September 18, 2018

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies, Mona is reporting that a 5.2 earthquake hit offshore Negril, Westmoreland this morning. The unit says the quake occurred at 9:35 a.m. approximately 150 kilometres west of the resort town. It...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UPDATED: Manchester, St Elizabeth rocked by earthquake

Manchester, St Elizabeth rocked by earthquake

4.2 mag earthquake rattles 4 parishes

Small quake felt in Blue Mountains

Quake jolts parts of Jamaica

Minor tremor off Negril coast

Minor quake felt in Portland



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Happytime' a sad day for film-making

Strike hard! - Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

Kadijah's tenacity gives her crown

Iyah Syte prays for the youths

Delly Ranx looks to new rhythm

Misty Copeland, Complexions on pointe

Star's sons do second triple-team song

SPORTS more
Waitukubuli a Love Letter – (Dominica Film Challenge 2018 Video)

Smith and Hawley compete in Sweden

Bermuda suffer defeat to Trinidad

Mallory Wins Wadadli Bowl Men’s Doubles Title

Dickinson & White Win Marsha L Comet Regatta

Record-breaking Alastair Cook to end England cricket career

Ronaldo, Salah, Modric on FIFA Player of the Year shortlist, no Messi

POLITICS more
The Business of retention: Why Ross?

Hundreds celebrate Labour Day

Trinidad and Tobago observing 56th anniversary of independence

$3.1-million approved for housing in Mahaut Constituency

CYDU hosts online dialogue on the 2018 CSEC results

Home Affairs Minister’s Labour Day Message

JLP is the party for Jamaica, says Holness

BUSINESS more
Ruth Davidson tells Nicola Sturgeon to abandon indyref2 and concentrate on education and the economy

Everest Hires Vandendael As International CEO

Jamaica's last 41 years of economic walk

Private sector and banks need to step up to the plate

Diaspora investor Judith Edwards making waves

Bancassurance — an opportunity to create wealth for the masses

Has the NHT sold my house?

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Teenager bailed on prowling incident

Second 15-Year-Old Released On Police Bail

Trial of alleged Hatton Garden mastermind 'Basil' faces delay due to film about the robbery

US Coast Guard seizes cocaine, nabs four alleged drug smugglers

Over 100 houses reroofed in Mahaut Constituency so far

Canadian man charged over possession of $3M worth of cocaine

Additional security forces deployed for beginning of the new school year

RELATED STORIES
UPDATED: Manchester, St Elizabeth rocked by earthquake

Manchester, St Elizabeth rocked by earthquake

4.2 mag earthquake rattles 4 parishes

Small quake felt in Blue Mountains

Quake jolts parts of Jamaica

Minor tremor off Negril coast

Minor quake felt in Portland

RECENT COMMENTS
Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Pictures of the Day: 26 March 2018
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

RECENT COMMENTS
Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Pictures of the Day: 26 March 2018
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.