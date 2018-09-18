Nurses angered by recent transfer of senior colleague

Antigua Observer - Monday, September 18, 2018

The general membership of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA), will be huddlingÂ this week to discuss the recent transfer of an executive member to a post to which they strongly object.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Homeless man may not have died from natural causes

Marshall denies Cabinet report about resignation

One TB case confirmed, preschoolers being tested

Government takes the fight to health issues

New calypso association promises to improve the artform

Public help needed to solve latest killings

Be cautious at ATM machines



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Happytime' a sad day for film-making

Strike hard! - Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

Kadijah's tenacity gives her crown

Iyah Syte prays for the youths

Delly Ranx looks to new rhythm

Misty Copeland, Complexions on pointe

Star's sons do second triple-team song

SPORTS more
Kate beats Meghan in the fashion stakes: Maternity wear sees Duchess of Cambridge take 'influencer' crown

Hamilton denies Ferrari home win

Strike hard! - Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

Strike hard! Reggae Girlz crush Cuba to win CONCACAF Caribbean Championship

England claim Test series over India

United enter int'l break with win

Williams passes Kanepi test

POLITICS more
Home Affairs Minister’s Labour Day Message

JLP is the party for Jamaica, says Holness

2018's most volatile candidate (it’s Trump) isn’t on ballot

56 years of T&T sports on the world stage

Comrades blast Juliet Holness for branding school supplies

Fierce competition at sandcastle event

African pop star arrives in US seeking medical treatment for torture

BUSINESS more
Ruth Davidson tells Nicola Sturgeon to abandon indyref2 and concentrate on education and the economy

Everest Hires Vandendael As International CEO

Jamaica's last 41 years of economic walk

Private sector and banks need to step up to the plate

Diaspora investor Judith Edwards making waves

Bancassurance — an opportunity to create wealth for the masses

Has the NHT sold my house?

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Law firm threatens legal action over visiting requirements at Her Majesty’s Prison

New Police Queen crowned

Businessman humiliated while attempting to board a flight

Wedding, crowd and dreams

Iyah Syte prays for the youths

MoBay to get residential complex to house police

Prison Service outclass Erin FC 4-0

RELATED STORIES
Homeless man may not have died from natural causes

Marshall denies Cabinet report about resignation

One TB case confirmed, preschoolers being tested

Government takes the fight to health issues

New calypso association promises to improve the artform

Public help needed to solve latest killings

Be cautious at ATM machines

RECENT COMMENTS
Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Pictures of the Day: 26 March 2018
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

RECENT COMMENTS
Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Pictures of the Day: 26 March 2018
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.