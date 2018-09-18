PAD remains closed

Nation News - Sunday, September 18, 2018

The public is advised that the Personnel Administration Division, located at the E. Humphrey Walcott Building, Collymore Rock, St Â Michael, remains closed until further notice, in order to complete ongoing...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Unemployment Bureau relocated

PAD closure stalls union

PAD closed until further notice

Closure of the customer service section at PAD

Personnel Administration Division remains closed

Pests taking over

E. Humphrey Walcott building closed temporarily



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Kadijah Robinson takes Miss Jamaica World 2018 title

Women Warriors aim for positive finish

Switching tracks

Ricketts’ dream - JFF boss hunts landmark achievement

Gil Bailey is back on the air

Nooks drops For You

Sean Paul named climate change ambassador

SPORTS more
Results: Footballers In England, Sweden, Estonia

Results: Footballers In England, Sweden, Estonia

Live Video: Bermuda vs Trinidad Football Game

Live Video: Bermuda vs Trinidad Football Game

Centenarian celebrates with acting GG and relatives

Squash Players Continue In Pan Americans

Terceira & Lopes Compete In The Netherlands

POLITICS more
Fierce competition at sandcastle event

African pop star arrives in US seeking medical treatment for torture

UK prime minister says no, again, to second Brexit vote

UK mulls ban on sale of energy drinks to children

Ricketts’ dream - JFF boss hunts landmark achievement

Evil, petty politics and Houdini solutions

Bright September and new school year

BUSINESS more
Ruth Davidson tells Nicola Sturgeon to abandon indyref2 and concentrate on education and the economy

Everest Hires Vandendael As International CEO

Jamaica's last 41 years of economic walk

Private sector and banks need to step up to the plate

Diaspora investor Judith Edwards making waves

Bancassurance — an opportunity to create wealth for the masses

Has the NHT sold my house?

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Hundreds of prisoners escape Tripoli prison after week of deadly battles in Libyan capital

New York police increase security for Caribbean J’Ouvert

Construction for new $1.9b police complex in western Jamaica to start April

Fears of parcel crime wave as Royal Mail plans 'massive jobs cuts' to its investigation unit 

Bodyguard is realistic - women do run the police, says BBC show's adviser 

Microwave weapons may be to blame for diplomat sickness in Cuba, says lead researcher

Police criticised for using computer to work out whether to send officers to burglaries

RELATED STORIES
Unemployment Bureau relocated

PAD closure stalls union

PAD closed until further notice

Closure of the customer service section at PAD

Personnel Administration Division remains closed

Pests taking over

E. Humphrey Walcott building closed temporarily

RECENT COMMENTS
Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Pictures of the Day: 26 March 2018
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

RECENT COMMENTS
Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Senate approves budget
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Studying not the same as doing homework
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Pictures of the Day: 26 March 2018
Jose chad: I met a Trusted Certified Binary Options Recovery Expert through there happy again client's recovery reviews that they've recently helped to put smiles back on their faces after been cheated and...

Ouija: Origin of Evil | Séance scam gone wrong
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.