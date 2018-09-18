Church of England bishops raise age limits for trainee clergy as they hope to boost numbers 

Telegraph UK - Saturday, September 18, 2018

Church of England bishops raise age limits for trainee clergy as they hope to boost numbers elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Church of England bishops raise age limits for trainee clergy as they hope to boost numbers Save Bishop Dakin said the change was...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Rising numbers of women opt for priesthood as a second career

US priests in Pennsylvania 'abused thousands of children' 

Church considers psychometric tests as experts raise fears about clergy narcissism 

Rise of secularism fuelling violence and verbal abuse against Christian clergy

Clergy still believe some complainants are 'simply out for the money', abuse expert tells church leaders

Church of England clergy trained to help flock cope with terror trauma 

Number of new trainee priests hits ten-year high as 'celebrity vicars' make the Church look 'normal'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mour Dan Sound crowned 'King of the South'

ZJ Milo aiming to become a distinctive brand

Mr Vegas rocks Notting Hill Carnival

Soulful farewell for Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin's gospel roots celebrated at Queen of Soul's funeral

Bermuda Bridge Youth Teams Atlanta trip

Around the churches

SPORTS more
Bermuda Sailors Continue Competing In Cyprus

Weekly Round-up: New police branch… Woman's body found in igloo… Bolt makes football debut

Sport Scoreboard, September 1, 2018

Mallory marches into semis

Ebbin continues climb in Cyprus

PHC and Hood meet again

Leverock surprised by scoring exploits

POLITICS more
Cop appears to body slam female motorcyclist during arrest, JCF launches probe

Political brinkmanship will not halt progress

PM: Barbados can get out of economic situation

Windies “b” Squad For Summerfest In Canada

IS supporter gets 30 years for plot to kill British leader

Petition demands Japanese lawmaker apologise for LGBT remark

Brazilian court disqualifies Lula from presidential election

BUSINESS more
ANNOUNCEMENT: DAVA National League opening invitation

Bank Foundation Changes Scholarship Approach

Credit cards are not the problem

How to become a millionaire

Hatfield named Chevening Scholar for 2018

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting September 1

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 31 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Elderly St Catherine woman missing

Weekly Round-up: New police branch… Woman's body found in igloo… Bolt makes football debut

Cop appears to body slam female motorcyclist during arrest, JCF launches probe

US deports J'can man wanted for murder

Kremlin warns Ukraine peace deals at stake after murder of rebel leader

KILLER'S DEATH WON'T EASE OUR PAIN - Mother, son's murderer chopped to death

Video: Sept 1st Bernews Morning Newsflash

RELATED STORIES
Rising numbers of women opt for priesthood as a second career

US priests in Pennsylvania 'abused thousands of children' 

Church considers psychometric tests as experts raise fears about clergy narcissism 

Rise of secularism fuelling violence and verbal abuse against Christian clergy

Clergy still believe some complainants are 'simply out for the money', abuse expert tells church leaders

Church of England clergy trained to help flock cope with terror trauma 

Number of new trainee priests hits ten-year high as 'celebrity vicars' make the Church look 'normal'

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...