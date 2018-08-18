Surgeon punched doctor in head in row over 'whether Laura Kuenssberg is attractive enough to be on BBC' 

Telegraph UK - Friday, August 18, 2018

Surgeon punched doctor in head in row over 'whether Laura Kuenssberg is attractive enough to be on BBC' elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Surgeon punched doctor in head in row over 'whether Laura Kuenssberg is attractive enough to be on BBC' Save Dr Lawrence...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Surgeons to use 'hologram' goggles to see inside children's hearts 

Doctor struck off after failing to send seriously injured horse riders to hospital

Vitol boss pledges to boost Britain's proton beam offering after cancer treatment in Switzerland

Police find body of suspected crossbow killer who 'murdered neighbour in row over noise'

John McDonnell makes light of Laura Kuenssberg's bodyguard as he vows to 'sort out' abusive activists 

Laura Kuenssberg report on Jeremy Corbyn breached accuracy and impartiality rules, BBC Trust finds

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 'breached impartiality' over Jeremy Corbyn report



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Tenor Saw: still cutting edge

A New Day for Marvino

Jamming with D Brown

Million salutes his mother

Iapure stays positive

Jah9 is up in her Feelings

Sounds of saw

SPORTS more
Day #4 Pan American Squash Championships

Trio charged following Telegraph's 'Football for Sale' investigation

Sport Scoreboard, August 31, 2018

Hughes likely to be first managerial casualty

Smith

Halls hitting streak finally comes to end

Blankendal excited about Towns opener

POLITICS more
Biden remembers McCain

Trump calls Mueller investigation 'illegal'

Commonwealth Student Association selects local representative

Grenada PM says a 'yes' vote to CCJ referendum an opportunity to showcase regionalism

Cavalier capture KSAFA U-15 title

Venezuelans find US asylum surprisingly elusive

St Kitts-Nevis high commissioner to Jamaica dies at 87

BUSINESS more
BMA plans to increase staff and raise fees

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 30 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 30 2018

BOJ says economy signalling moderate recovery

BOJ says economy signalling moderate recovery

Education, yes! Let's leverage small things to get big results

Mobile money providers seek booster shot from Gov't

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
South Korea police to honour canine killed by snake

Trump calls Mueller investigation 'illegal'

Man charged for posting nude photos of ex-lover online

Manhunt on for deacon, parolee

Mobile money providers seek booster shot from Gov't

More condemnation of rape, murder of Yetanya

Calypso Girls 95, St Maarten 8

RELATED STORIES
Surgeons to use 'hologram' goggles to see inside children's hearts 

Doctor struck off after failing to send seriously injured horse riders to hospital

Vitol boss pledges to boost Britain's proton beam offering after cancer treatment in Switzerland

Police find body of suspected crossbow killer who 'murdered neighbour in row over noise'

John McDonnell makes light of Laura Kuenssberg's bodyguard as he vows to 'sort out' abusive activists 

Laura Kuenssberg report on Jeremy Corbyn breached accuracy and impartiality rules, BBC Trust finds

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg 'breached impartiality' over Jeremy Corbyn report

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

RECENT COMMENTS
Video: Vigil To Be Held Tonight In Southampton
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Portmore man charged with uncle's murder granted $200,000 bail
SIVAJOTHI GNANATHEEVAM: We specialized in Bank Guarantee {BG}, Standby Letter of Credit {SBLC}, Medium Term Notes {MTN}, Confirmable Bank Draft {CBD} as well as other financial instruments issued from AAA Rated bank such...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...