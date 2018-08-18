Climate realities fuelling rethink of fashion choices

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, August 18, 2018

WITH THE unrelenting heat of summer bringing into sharp focus the reality of a changing climate, taking stock of one's clothing choices has become more about looking fashionable or adhering to conventional codes of dress, whether at work or in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Government reviewing dress code

Merlyn's magic - New Council of Churches president to push Christians to rethink approach to women considering abortions

'Unconstitutional'

Sleeveless anger!

Flashy Christians, shocking out

Flashy Christians, shocking out

Heat waves



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Beauty with spunk

' They will feel something' - Copeland & Richardson to inspire future ballerinas

Ho Lung's Parables worth watching

Neville Lee remembered as exceptional

Jamaican new president of West - Indian American Day Carnival

September 30 deadline for Grammy's Reggae Album submission

Visually impaired producer aims to spread Jamaican culture

SPORTS more
Smith, Lorne shine at Speed chess tourney

Give me back my hand! - Pan Am gold medallist seeks surgery on broken finger

Benfica, PSV, Red Star reach Champions League group stage

Smith, Lorne shine at Speed chess tourney

Tanvir's cameo leads - Warriors to fourth win

Give me back my hand! - Pan Am gold medallist seeks surgery on broken finger

Let the good times roll

POLITICS more
The curious case of Damion Crawford

Revisiting the Postponement of the U.H.S. Debt Payment

Judging panel?

Thomas Cook CEO to meet Egyptian Prime Minister amid claims the company can't access hotel room where British couple died

Bean urges PLP to encourage entrepreneurs

An outspoken opponent of independence

Bermuda mourns the Voice of Summer

BUSINESS more
Venezuela claims 'thousands' of migrants want to come home

Itelbpo partners with UWI Open

Brexit likely to miss October date

Achieving Competitive Advantage through Brand Positioning

G.D.P. Up 5.4 Percent

Butterfield issuing contactless debit cards

Devonshire shares down 50 cents

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Survey: Haitian women agree to be beaten by their husbands at least once

New police branch to restore, maintain public order

Business leaders welcome reduction in major crimes

Vendor alleges police brutality; cops investigate

Agencies working to capture crocodile that killed man

Mother, son chopped to death at St Ann home

Residents march for peace in Arnett Gardens

RELATED STORIES
Government reviewing dress code

Merlyn's magic - New Council of Churches president to push Christians to rethink approach to women considering abortions

'Unconstitutional'

Sleeveless anger!

Flashy Christians, shocking out

Flashy Christians, shocking out

Heat waves

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
kimperly: Beware of scammers i have been scammed 3 times because i was trying to know if my husband was cheating until i met this hacker named; (wizardcyprushacker@gmail.com) who helped me hack into my...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...