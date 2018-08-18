Gas prices up $1.48, diesel up $1.97

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, August 18, 2018

Gas prices are to go up by $1.48 tomorrow Thursday, August 30. The state-owned oil refinery,Â Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $138.23 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $141.06. Automotive diesel oil will go up by $1.97 per...read more

