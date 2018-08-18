Oldest seal at BAMZ dies aged 35

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, August 18, 2018

Charlotte the oldest harbour seal at the Bermuda Aquarium Museum and Zoo has died at the age of 35. A Bermuda Zoological Society spokeswoman said Charlotte died of complications from cancer last Thursday. The spokeswoman for the Flatts attraction added At the venerable age of 35, Charlotte was...read more

