Photo | Cuban teachers for Jamaican classrooms

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, August 18, 2018

| 12:08 AM Rigoberto Zayza Ross (left), second secretary in charge of Consular Affairs, Cuban Embassy Jamaica; and Dean-Roy Bernard (second right), permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, chat with Cuban teachers Anabel Pirez Viota (right), Irelia Gonzalez...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Education ministry partners with Mexico to preserve records

MPs chide youth ministry - for not informing them about programme for clubs

Japan hands over Calculation Time Booklets to Government of Jamaica

More Cuban teachers arrive in Jamaica

More Cuban teachers arrive in Jamaica

Reid to meet with St Andrew High School

US$3m agreement signed for Safety and Security in Schools Project



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Uzuri Int'l fires back

Xtreme West and Wild... 4 sure

Kashief chalks it up to experience

Policulture crosses into Billboard chart

Tulloch bares it all in Sugar Daddy

More $$ for T&T Marathon winners

You've never seen anything like this

SPORTS more
Laurie Foster | Andre Russell and the Tallawahs

Man charged in Brandon Murray's murder

Duke and Duchess of Sussex' wedding outfits to go on public display

More $$ for T&T Marathon winners

‘Yaya’ strengthens Soca Princesses attack

Police tames Rangers

Richards, Ahye make Zurich stop

POLITICS more
Venezuela orders banks to adopt cryptocurrency

Trudeau will only sign NAFTA deal that's 'good for Canada'

May vows post-Brexit UK will be leading investor in Africa

Grenada launches campaign for Caribbean Court of Justice referendum

St Kitts Cabinet minister's son shot dead Monday

Brown Burke continues to bat for market vendors

Holness slaps PNP for 'tear-down' type of politics

BUSINESS more
With friends like these: Taiwan's battle for allies and identity

China may scrap two-child limit – report

South Africa land reform debate heats up as showdown looms

Venezuela orders banks to adopt cryptocurrency

Paris steps up fines against apartment owners over

US consumer confidence highest in nearly 18 years — survey

Trudeau will only sign NAFTA deal that's 'good for Canada'

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Hong Kong professor arrested after wife's body found in suitcase in his office

Paris steps up fines against apartment owners over

White US cop found guilty of murder in death of black teen

St Vincent police intercept Trinidadians with hit list

St Kitts Cabinet minister's son shot dead Monday

High Risk

'Out of evil comes good'

RELATED STORIES
Education ministry partners with Mexico to preserve records

MPs chide youth ministry - for not informing them about programme for clubs

Japan hands over Calculation Time Booklets to Government of Jamaica

More Cuban teachers arrive in Jamaica

More Cuban teachers arrive in Jamaica

Reid to meet with St Andrew High School

US$3m agreement signed for Safety and Security in Schools Project

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
BARBARA GRAY: Here is a good news for those interested. There is away you can earn money without stress contact (CLIFFORD JACKSON) for a blank [ATM CARD] today and be among the lucky ones who are benefiting...

Andre Russell to captain Jamaica Tallawahs at Hero CPL 2018
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.