Trelawny needs 200 JPs <I>- acting custos

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

Kenneth Grant, acting custos of Trelawny, says the parish has an immediate need for 200 justices of the peace (JPs) to serve the needs of the growing population."We still need a lot more justices of the peace right now. I would feel comfortable with...read more

