This Day in History - August 28

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

Today is the 240th day of 2018. There are 125 days left in the year.TODAY'S HIGHLIGHT1963: More than 200,000 people listened as the Rev Martin Luther King J. delivered his âI Have a Dreamâ speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.ÃÂ OTHER EVENTS:1609: English sea...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Today is Monday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2013. There are 71 days left in the year.

Today is Wednesday, June 19, the 170th day of 2013. There are 195 days left in the year.

Today is Saturday, June 15, the 166th day of 2013. There are 199 days left in the year.

Today is Wednesday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2013. There are 202 days left in the year.

Today is Monday, May 27, the 147th day of 2013. There are 218 days left in the year. This is the Memorial Day observance.

Today is Friday, June 22, the 174th day of 2012. There are 192 days left in the year.

Today is Monday, June 18, the 170th day of 2012. There are 196 days left in the year.



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
In good Grace

Count Prince Miller's funeral on Sept 4

Ras Bogle pleads to 'Gangsters'

Few takers for Lips Live

Demi Lovato's 'dealer' said she knew the dangers

A chat with Nikeisha

Get a 'Jump-Staat', at The Phoenix Theatre

SPORTS more
Manchester hopeful for new season

Women's football programme lacking resources - Walker-Brown

‘Trinis’ takeover Bridgetown

Calypso Netballers crush Canada 79-26

Dinninath cops Petrotrin title

Julien gets Soca Warriors call

Bronze for U-13 boys, girls

POLITICS more
Henry says PNP playing politics with Vernamfield project

PNP says 'green' bikes given to police political

PNP selects priority constituencies, says new Region Six chairman

PM adamant no student should be turned away due to auxiliary fees

Browne explains the selection process

Manning, daCosta Cup goals to help feed younger students

PM Skerrit confident investors will fill Ross University void

BUSINESS more
Rouhani under pressure as Iranian MPs reject his reassurances on economy

Medical Disposables promises another record performance for 2018/19

Shaw wants to tap into US$400B deep-sea fishing industry

Shaw wants to tap into US$400B deep-sea fishing industry

Poultry producers welcome new regional standards

150,000 shares of GraceKennedy changed hands

Mexico, US agree basis for NAFTA negotiation

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Florida video games shooter had history of mental illness, records show

'Springfield is the safest community in St James'

Suspected reprisal shooting in Manchester

McCain takes parting shot at Trump in final message

Parents of Florida massacre victims seek school board seats

PHOTO: Test drive

PNP says 'green' bikes given to police political

RELATED STORIES
Today is Monday, Oct. 21, the 294th day of 2013. There are 71 days left in the year.

Today is Wednesday, June 19, the 170th day of 2013. There are 195 days left in the year.

Today is Saturday, June 15, the 166th day of 2013. There are 199 days left in the year.

Today is Wednesday, June 12, the 163rd day of 2013. There are 202 days left in the year.

Today is Monday, May 27, the 147th day of 2013. There are 218 days left in the year. This is the Memorial Day observance.

Today is Friday, June 22, the 174th day of 2012. There are 192 days left in the year.

Today is Monday, June 18, the 170th day of 2012. There are 196 days left in the year.

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
Mike Henry: I Basically think we all don't have to face all these deceit and lies from our spouse...in a case of mine wen i got sick and tired of all the lies and deceit i had to contact a friend of mine to...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...