Bermuda Defeated At RugbyTown In Colorado

Bernews - Monday, August 18, 2018

Bermudaâs National Menâs Rugby Sevens Team have started competition at the RugbyTown 7âs in Glendale, Colorado. In their opening Pool B match, the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bermuda Defeated At RugbyTown In Colorado

Bermuda aim to be talk of RugbyTown

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado

Stewart leads volleyball men past St Lucia

Bermuda Sevens Rugby Team Play In Denver

Bermuda Sevens Rugby Team Play In Denver



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
A royal treat

Calling all female dub poets

Toots pays tribute to Marley

Kranium flies high in sound clash

Kingston Creative'to raise JMD $20 million for Art District Development

Reggae Boy - Richie warns - against complacency

Self focus - Reggae Girlz hunt second win against unfamiliar Bermuda - Marc Stamp/Gleaner Writer

SPORTS more
Trott and team-mates warned to sharpen up

St Davids maintain perfect record

Rangers too strong for ten-man Somerset

Smith Records ‘DNF’ In Triathlon European Cup

Bermuda Defeated At RugbyTown In Colorado

Sean Trott Finishes Second In Hyde Park 10k

Smith Records ‘DNF’ In Triathlon European Cup

POLITICS more
EDITORIAL: Inconsequential

Trinidad and Venezuela sign gas agreement

Want a job at JISCo Alpart?

America mourns John McCain, war hero and political icon

Barbados to resume talks with IMF this week

Tributes flow for 'passionate public servant' Easton Douglas

Hinds among T&T match officials active in CONCACAF

BUSINESS more
KPMG offers beginners training in AMLATF

LOMs 50,000 will help Trunk Island project

CEO baton passed from father to son

A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings Of Maxseguros

Sagicor Bank joins Digicel Group, Mastercard for official launch of MyCash

EGC points to growth, but warns against complacency

Sagicor Bank joins Digicel Group, Mastercard for official launch of MyCash

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Murder hunt after mother and daughter killed in Solihull

Farmers lives at risk as praedial larceny continues

David Katz: Jacksonville gunman was an eSports champion who 'kept to himself'

Police, duppy & food

Soldiers in St Kitts get police powers

Adventist church appeals to members to report abuse

MP bemoans limited boots on ground after double murder

RELATED STORIES
Bermuda Defeated At RugbyTown In Colorado

Bermuda aim to be talk of RugbyTown

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado

Bermuda Men’s Sevens Playing In Colorado

Stewart leads volleyball men past St Lucia

Bermuda Sevens Rugby Team Play In Denver

Bermuda Sevens Rugby Team Play In Denver

RECENT COMMENTS
Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
Keat Cheng: We are Ireland based major/Direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, POF, MTN, Bonds and CDs and this financial instruments are specifically for lease and sale.We are one of the leading Financial...

George Nooks begs fans to stand by him
baines stevenson: IF YOU NEED TO HACK OR CLONE SOMEONES PHONE AND DEVICES, I'LL RECOMMEND ' QUADHACKED @ G MAIL .COM ' if you need to hack into someones phone for any reason i'll recommend QUADHACKED . i was...

Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...