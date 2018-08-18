More than four in five MPs want extra funding to be found for social care

Telegraph UK - Saturday, August 18, 2018

More than four in five MPs want extra funding to be found for social care elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More More than four in five MPs want extra funding to be found for social care Save The poll of 150 MPs found that overall, 84 per cent wanted to see extra...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
One in six baby boomers owns a second home 

Children's literacy levels fall as social media hits reading

A fifth of 16-24 year olds spend more than seven hours a day online every day of the week, exclusive Ofcom figures reveal

Sheer scale of council cuts to day centres is forcing families to put loved ones in full-time care

Australian MPs inundated with requests for free portraits of the Queen

Majority of Britons support fines for missed GP appointments, survey finds

Prescribe line dancing to save the NHS, officials say



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fyah Wariyah ready to blaze music business

Selfie on the Beach excites

Notis Heavyweight Rockaz release Garvey-inspired track

Jah Cure looks at life on new single

Emily Maddison crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2018

Farewell to Tony and Charlie and a well done to our youth team

Come to St Luke flea market

SPORTS more
Bermudian Attends Nahki Wells QPR Debut In UK

Serena takes French Open catsuit ban in stride

Sean Trott Wins Chase The Sun Brixton 10K

CP Athletic Development To Host Open Sessions

Video: Trott & West Ham U23′s Fall To Arsenal

Father chops man over damaged football

Nahki Wells To Start For Queens Park Rangers

POLITICS more
Henry accuses PNP of attempting to delay Vernamfield project

Jah Cure looks at life on new single

Dalton Myers | It's not all about football

STGC here to compete - Gayle

STGC here to compete <I>- Gayle

Pearson's Will In Charge to land PM Stakes

It's not all about football

BUSINESS more
New email address for Office of Public Counsel

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting August 25

Deciding on the size of your emergency fund

David Tanner Elected To White Mountains Board

Ventresca Appointed Axis Chief Strategy Officer

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2018

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Aug 24 2018

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Alex Salmond accused of touching a woman’s bottom and breasts in leaked sexual assault complaint 

Woman killed in head on collision

Police seek help solving murder of 14-yo girl in Arnett Gardens

Grenade thrown at Parliament building

Teen murdered after going to buy food

Help us! Police probing gruesome killing of teen girl appeal to residents

Body of 14-y-o girl found nude, partially burnt

RELATED STORIES
One in six baby boomers owns a second home 

Children's literacy levels fall as social media hits reading

A fifth of 16-24 year olds spend more than seven hours a day online every day of the week, exclusive Ofcom figures reveal

Sheer scale of council cuts to day centres is forcing families to put loved ones in full-time care

Australian MPs inundated with requests for free portraits of the Queen

Majority of Britons support fines for missed GP appointments, survey finds

Prescribe line dancing to save the NHS, officials say

RECENT COMMENTS
Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

RECENT COMMENTS
Port Antonio Hospital X-Ray Dept renovated and re-opened
Ashraf billy: We Facilitate Bank Guarantee (BG) & Standby Letter of Credit (SBLC) Instrument Direct Mandate Provider of Fresh Cut Bank Instrument for Lease/Purchase such as BG, SBLC, MTN. Regards, Ashraf...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...