WISYNCO says its new bottles use 50% less plastic

Jamaica Observer - Friday, August 18, 2018

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Drink manufacturing company WISYNCO is announcing that its new production of WATA brand bottles will utilise 50 per cent less plastic.According to the company, the move is âcontinuing our consistent efforts to reduce our environmental impact and champion the...read more

