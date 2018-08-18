Minister promises paperless court system in two years

Jamaica Observer - Friday, August 18, 2018

THE Ministry of Justice, as part of measures to reform the country's justice system, is seeking to implement a paperless court system in the next two years.This was stated by Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, while speaking to JIS News during a back-to-school and employment fair at the...read more

