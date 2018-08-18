500 School Bags for Belize City Children

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, August 18, 2018

Summer is winding down and parents have begun making all preparations to fully equip their children for the new school year. For some parents, this is a challenge given their [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
54 Graduate from GREAT Summer Programme

Teachers Learn New Strategies for Students to Learn How to Read and Write

NSC Concludes Summer Sports Camp

Summer Camp Concludes at Samuel Haynes Institute

B.D.F. Wraps Up Annual Summer Program

Jane Usher Kids Receive School Bags from Police Department

Healthy living looks at back to school tips for parents



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Althia Sinclair finds her stage

Pulse School Search Tour gets into high gear

Nigerian Afropop star invades the Caribbean

J'can Sylvia Wynter to be honoured by - King's College - Part I

Jovi Rockwell explores the sound of patriotism

Noise Cans plans to unmask EDM in dancehall

Five Questions with Shawn Antoine — singer discovers what is ‘up for grabs’

SPORTS more
Gems open with ’easy’ clash

Video: U14 Football Team Return Home

Live Video: U14 Football Team Return Home

Barbados, Guyana win to set up fifth round showdown

Triathlete Tyler Smith To Compete In Hungary

Triathlete Tyler Smith To Compete In Hungary

BFA Announce Opening Games For Season

POLITICS more
Prime Minister Browne calls out Bass

Patrick Faber Defends NICH Prez: but CWU Also Comes Out Against Sapna Budhrani

No Room for Politics in Municipal Fair

Municipal Fair is Back on September Celebrations’ Calendar

O-Wrap: Cop killed in Clarendon... Embrace PEP, Holness urges... D&G gives $1m for Riverton security

Man crosses the Alps on a spacehopper to raise awareness for homelessness

PM encourages Jamaicans to embrace PEP

BUSINESS more
Russian rouble tremors continue on sanctions fears

UK outlines plans to ease pain of a no-deal Brexit

Cubans getting early taste of mobile internet in system test

Big oil asks government to protect it from climate change

Walter Molano | India: Home stretch for Modi

Construction robust, but adds little to economic growth

Touting Jamaica, New Fortress enters Mexico

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Webb's sentencing delayed again

Westmoreland wanted man killed in reported police shoot out

A Vehicle is Impounded Following Weekend Double Murder in Orange Walk

Police Shoot a Mentally Challenged Machete-Man in Seine Bight

Eugene Tillett Charged for Robbery of Elderly Bank Customer

A Woman is Latest Victim of Early Morning Home Invasion in West Landivar

Water theft wreaking havoc on NWC systems in St Elizabeth

RELATED STORIES
54 Graduate from GREAT Summer Programme

Teachers Learn New Strategies for Students to Learn How to Read and Write

NSC Concludes Summer Sports Camp

Summer Camp Concludes at Samuel Haynes Institute

B.D.F. Wraps Up Annual Summer Program

Jane Usher Kids Receive School Bags from Police Department

Healthy living looks at back to school tips for parents

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...