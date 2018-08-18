Employment opportunities in Canada

Nation News - Thursday, August 18, 2018

The Barbados Employment and Career Counselling Service (BECCS), formerly The National Employment Bureau, is urgently seeking individuals for employment in Canadian hotels. According to Judith Branch,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Telephone system at prison out of service this weekend

Ministry of Labour to remain open on August 10 and 17

Government offices closed tomorrow

EBC to function as information centre on Polling Day

Hundreds after Canada jobs

National Library Service telephone number changes

Employment bureau to be rebranded



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cimeon gives it her best shot

Corporate Hands | COK fetes children at back-to-school fair

International scholarships up for grabs at Miss Universe Jamaica coronation tomorrow

'Daylight All-Inclusive Breakfast Party 'for Mangos Resort

Junior History' falls on bad times

Gourzong's Glory

Omari takes royal route

SPORTS more
Statemanship needed in ‘disastrous’ Ross departure says OECS Ambassador

Photos & Results: Cricket Premier, First Division

Somerset CC To Host Cup Match Prize Giving

Photos & Results: Cricket Premier, First Division

Somerset CC To Host Cup Match Prize Giving

Wells closer to QPR move

Video: August 23rd Bernews Morning Newsflash

POLITICS more
It is time to move beyond the politics of division and destruction

New legal framework for Bermuda charities

Trump obstructed justice and Mueller can prove it

Chemical castration is the enemy of justice

Gas deal signing shifted to Venezuela

Rowley, Sandals resume talks today

St Catherine coach plots Manning Cup improvements

BUSINESS more
Private sector urged to take lead in tourism sector resilience

Gov't seeking to transform Jamaica into a multilingual country

It is time to move beyond the politics of division and destruction

Donald Trump says economy would 'crash' if he were impeached

New legal framework for Bermuda charities

Entrepreneurs make Dockyard a destination

MarketPlace promotion for Hassell

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe re-united with family as she is temporarily released from prison

Anaesthetist killed wife and daughter 'with gas-filled yoga ball'

Court: 42-Yr-Old Man Charged With Wounding

D-Day veteran, 94, has home ransacked by thieves as he returned to Normandy

Man denies growing cannabis

Do not make sex offender registry public

Roadside sobriety tests to go live in days

RELATED STORIES
Telephone system at prison out of service this weekend

Ministry of Labour to remain open on August 10 and 17

Government offices closed tomorrow

EBC to function as information centre on Polling Day

Hundreds after Canada jobs

National Library Service telephone number changes

Employment bureau to be rebranded

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

RECENT COMMENTS
U.S. Embassy warns of scam
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...