Simpler weather reports needed - UWI lecturer

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, August 18, 2018

University of the West Indies (UWI) senior lecturer Dr Tannecia Stephenson is calling for the dissemination of climate-related information in a simpler format by the Jamaican media.Noting that the island is susceptible to any increase in sea levels...read more

