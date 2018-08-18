OBA seek answers on fintech jobs

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

The number of jobs that will be created by the financial technology industry was questioned by the Leader of the Opposition yesterday. Jeanne Atherden, also the shadow finance minister, asked David Burt, the Premier and Minister of Finance, how many work permits had been granted under a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Atherden quizzes Burt on fintech jobs

OBA urges Premier to release hospital deal

OBA paved the way on economy, says Atherden

Government urged to come clean on DeSilva

OBA DeSilva unanswered questions

Atherden is new OBA leader

Premier tried to bribe me, says Burt



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Monica Brown ‘Can’t Wait To Come To Bermuda’

Moving a cesspit is not as hard as you think

The secret to 68 years of happy marriage

Big Cats Documentary To Screen At Free Series

Search on for 'Annie!' cast - Auditions set for Sept 15 at St Andrew High

Lenky goes instrumental

Dancers to get big boost

SPORTS more
U14 Footballers Claim Big Win Over Cayman

Video: August 21st Bernews Morning Newsflash

Sport Scoreboard, August 21, 2018

Barnes in position for podium finishes

Tennis pro denied posts by overseas coaches

U14 Footballers Claim Big Win Over Cayman

ANNOUNCEMENT: DABA invites businesses to register for Businesses League

POLITICS more
PLP must not be geared to putting us into reverse

Excessive protestations

PNP pushes for probe into operations of USF

Petrotrin chairman optimistic ahead of OWTU talks with PM

Murder in Independence: Husband Chokes Wife to Death

Red flag

O-Wrap: Cop murdered... 215 killed in crashes... PNP wants full USF probe

BUSINESS more
Monica Brown ‘Can’t Wait To Come To Bermuda’

Exclusive: Iraq to ask U.S. for exemptions on some Iran sanctions

New product for high-net-worth clients

Scholarships for maritime-focused students

Willis interns thrive on opportunity

HSBC introduce chip and pin debit cards

Kopser joins XL Catlin from AIG

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Police identify body found in well

French plan to remove police lifeguards from beaches faces fierce opposition from local mayors

Defendant told police he did not see boat

Young stabbing victim under observation at MSJMC

US deports last Nazi war crimes suspect to Germany after 13 year stand-off 

Hillsborough disaster: Charges dropped against police chief Sir Norman Bettison

Eltham hammer attack: Man charged with attempting to murder City worker and her mother

RELATED STORIES
Atherden quizzes Burt on fintech jobs

OBA urges Premier to release hospital deal

OBA paved the way on economy, says Atherden

Government urged to come clean on DeSilva

OBA DeSilva unanswered questions

Atherden is new OBA leader

Premier tried to bribe me, says Burt

RECENT COMMENTS
Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...