US-based Dinthill past students host medical fair

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

LINSTEAD, St Catherine:One thousand two hundred students of Dintill Technical High School and another 600 from Guys Hill High School were treated to free medical and dental care last Thursday by a team of medical personnel from the Florida chapter...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
US-based Dinthill past students host medical fair

Dinthill alumni continue to give back with annual health fair

Dinthill Technical's health fair kicks off today

Dinthill Alumni to the rescue

400 Dinthill Technical students benefit from free health fair; continues today

Dinthill students to get free medical, dental checks

Dinthill High alumni take care of their own



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Search on for 'Annie!' cast - Auditions set for Sept 15 at St Andrew High

Lenky goes instrumental

Dancers to get big boost

Dyum wants more

Nancy does it for charity

Jermaine eyes new album

Data shows decline of Carnival visitors

SPORTS more
PFAJ to assist RSPL venues

CR7, Modric, Salah on UEFA best player shortlist

Our perennial sporting flux

Liverpool thump Palace 2-0

Front Runner Horse Seminar hailed a success

Cunningham's last hurrah - Top female - fighter hopes to retire with double gold at home

Thomas calls for focus from Portmore

POLITICS more
PNP pushes for probe into operations of USF

Petrotrin chairman optimistic ahead of OWTU talks with PM

Murder in Independence: Husband Chokes Wife to Death

Red flag

O-Wrap: Cop murdered... 215 killed in crashes... PNP wants full USF probe

St Lucia govt worried at fake social media accounts

PNP calls for full investigation of the Universal Service Fund

BUSINESS more
Bartlett calls for collaboration to counter climate change

As reforms begin, Conoco says Venezuela to pay US$2b award

Everything Fresh promises continued growth as Q2 profit doubles

Jamaica Police Co-op Credit Union awards over $1 million in scholarships and bursaries

Data shows decline of Carnival visitors

Petrotrin chairman optimistic ahead of OWTU talks with PM

Shell delivers first gas from offshore facility

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
In the interest of good governance...

Shots fired at US Embassy in Turkey; two held

Haitian President appeals for calm after border shooting

Cop shot dead at barbershop

Cops get criminal investigation training

British businessman killed in Sydney plane crash 'leaves £41 million fortune to Oxfam after changing will'

Woman fights to stop suspected robbers from stealing $75,000 

RELATED STORIES
US-based Dinthill past students host medical fair

Dinthill alumni continue to give back with annual health fair

Dinthill Technical's health fair kicks off today

Dinthill Alumni to the rescue

400 Dinthill Technical students benefit from free health fair; continues today

Dinthill students to get free medical, dental checks

Dinthill High alumni take care of their own

RECENT COMMENTS
Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners
nagesh sundar raj belur: Dear sir/madam; We are international financier, trust Consultant of worldwide development prime lending.We are Specialist of funds, loans, bank guarantees. We are working with large lending's...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Best hackers: ITS REALLY A GOOD THING TO DEAL WITH YOUR ISSUES YOURSELF, ARE YOU SEEKING A WAY TO RETRIEVING ALL LOST FUNDS THROUGH BTC BINARY OPTIONS??? But Here is the good news !!! You don’t have to...

Gagers to strum up joy for orphanage
Laura McPherson: If you think your spouse may be cheating, you can contact PHONESPYAPPS1@GMAIL.COM He’s a real hacker and was very reliable in helping me spy on my cheating husband’s cell phone remotely.

PHOTO: Young JLP supporter?
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...