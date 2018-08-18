Bradshaw reveals she has breast cancer

Nation News - Sunday, August 18, 2018

Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw has announced a short leave of absence as a result of a cancerous lump in her breast. The revelation from the Member of Parliament for St Michael South East came...read more

