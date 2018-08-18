Attempted Handbag & Chain Snatching Incidents

Bernews - Thursday, August 18, 2018

There was an attempted chain snatching in Pembroke this morning [Aug 16] as well as as attempted handbag snatching in Warwick, however in both cases...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Woman thwarts handbag thieves

Police Investigating Another Chain Snatching

Police Investigating Chain Snatching Incidents

Handbag Snatch, Windows Smashed, Burglaries

Court Appearances For Weekend Crimes

Two Men Snatch Chain From Motorcyclist’s Neck

Woman hurt in handbag snatch incident



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Somersfields Year In Review 2017 2018

Taking the perfect photograph

Rygin King's career takes flight

Underneath It All - Nude actors turning heads

NDTC founding member dead

KRTZ seeks to level it up

Beenie Man says thanks

SPORTS more
King Elected As NACAC Athlete Chairperson

Warner To Play In Tennis Tournament Finals

King Elected As NACAC Athlete Chairperson

Warner To Play In Tennis Tournament Finals

UWI on its 250 Summer Certification graduates, post maria and future plans

LIVE STREAMING: Under 19 Regional Cricket Tournament

French success for Queen Of Bermuda

POLITICS more
Former Attorney General urges country to put aside partisan politics ahead of referendum

King Elected As NACAC Athlete Chairperson

Senate Job hopes over Grand Atlantic plan

Former AG encourages electorate to put aside politics in the lead up to the referendum

Holness says Gov't will not back off Heroes' Circle project

Political battleground - PNP, JLP set sights on key constituencies in St Catherine

Andrew Holness promises consensus on data protection

BUSINESS more
Cayman Islands exports Iguana meat to US

Video: “Taking Off” Highlights Bermudian Workers

Column: Credit Card Getting Out Of Control?

Youth Movement: Entrepreneur Kelsea Williams

Thompson: Pursue Interests, Remain Disciplined

Aspen CFO in line for 2m retention award

Insurance pricing rises for third quarter

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
16yo girl killed in domestic dispute in St Elizabeth

Alleged One Voice gang leader, mother killed in Hanover

Dominican using Cannabidiol to promote good health

Woman thwarts handbag thieves

Exiled Venezuelan supreme court 'sentences' Maduro over corruption

Teen killed after visiting friend

Hit and run near GCHQ as police probe death of pedestrian outside UK spy listening post 

RELATED STORIES
Woman thwarts handbag thieves

Police Investigating Another Chain Snatching

Police Investigating Chain Snatching Incidents

Handbag Snatch, Windows Smashed, Burglaries

Court Appearances For Weekend Crimes

Two Men Snatch Chain From Motorcyclist’s Neck

Woman hurt in handbag snatch incident

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

RECENT COMMENTS
Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Daura: Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This includes facebook, twitter...

Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...