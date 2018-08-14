DAIC and Latitude Consultants partner to support small businesses in Dominica

Dominica News Online - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

Roseau, Dominica: August 14, 2018 â The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce and Latitude Consultants partnered to support small businesses in Dominica in their rebuilding process after the passing of Hurricane Maria. The initial donation Ceremony was held on...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
DAIC & Latitude Consultants partner to support small businesses

Ministry of Commerce & DAIC to establish SBDCs

DAIC hosting business continuity planning training

Economy suffered due to full capacity business after Maria says DAIC

DAIC hosts premier Business Recovery Expo post Hurricane Maria

BUSINESS BYTE: DAIC to hold Business Recovery Expo

Focus on rebuilding, DAIC says



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sting, Shaggy reclaim Billboard Reggae Album number one spot

Video: Dainavon Tuzo On His Musical Career

Things to consider if you struggle to sell

Music lover hands out piano lessons at 92

Tutus & Superheroes Parade On September 8

Tuesdays @ the theatre | Songwriting skills transfer to theatre

Errol Fabien walks for 30 drug-free years - Samara Johnson, Owen 'Blakka' Ellis join 2-hour trek

SPORTS more
Alex Doyling Awarded University Scholarship

Motorcade Today To Welcome U15 Footballers

Tennis: Mackai Whitter Advances In Saint Lucia

Motorcade Today To Welcome U15 Footballers

Tennis: Mackai Whitter Advances In Saint Lucia

Team named for regional tournament

BCB praise competition winners

POLITICS more
OBA Concerned About ‘Abuse Of Process’

Gonsalves says neither Skerrit nor Mottley should be blamed for RUSM’s relocation

BMA regulations updated

Musician thanks Bermudians who helped him

Video: Dainavon Tuzo On His Musical Career

Dozing off all part of being an MP

Ja to host three-day CARICOM seminar

BUSINESS more
Hospitals Board Select Johns Hopkins For CAA

Private sector urged to install more CCTVs

Digicel Staff Member Being Investigated By Police

Govt Issue Real Estate Licensing Advisory

XL Catlin grows construction insurance team

Barbatsoulis joins Everest Re from Chubb

Restaurant renovations take shape

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
United States uses fentanyl for first time in execution of killer

St Kitts Police Confirm Drugs In Court Cases Stolen From Headquarters

Private sector urged to install more CCTVs

Video: August 14th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Digicel Staff Member Being Investigated By Police

Cunupia, QPCC rejoin FC Santa Rosa at top

W Connection, Club Sando join leaders

RELATED STORIES
DAIC & Latitude Consultants partner to support small businesses

Ministry of Commerce & DAIC to establish SBDCs

DAIC hosting business continuity planning training

Economy suffered due to full capacity business after Maria says DAIC

DAIC hosts premier Business Recovery Expo post Hurricane Maria

BUSINESS BYTE: DAIC to hold Business Recovery Expo

Focus on rebuilding, DAIC says

RECENT COMMENTS
Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

RECENT COMMENTS
Schoolboy, 14, runs for Vermont governor
We are direct providers: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Pictures of the Day: 14 August 2018
Robert Francis: Are you having one or two difficulties from other financial instrument lender? I want you to take a chance with us you will never regret doing business deal with our firm. We have direct and...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.