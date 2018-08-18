New website will improve access to MPs

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

Bermudas legislature has a revamped website which will help the public to ask MPs questions. Derrick Burgess, the Deputy Speaker of the House, told MPs about the upgrade on Friday. The site will include a virtual tour through the House and the homepage will have information about members,...read more

0
