MoE to Include Families in Literacy Campaign

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

Doctor Rose Bradley was also asked why students are still struggling with reading and writing in the primary school classrooms. She says that a number of factors are at play, [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Teachers Learn New Strategies for Students to Learn How to Read and Write

Taiwanese President to Make Official Visit to Belize

M.O.E. Begins Handouts of School Subsidy Countrywide

The End of Evangelical Holiness Academy in Cayo

Counting the Dollars to Fund Literacy Program

Reading Still Fundamental: MoE Makes Literacy ‘National Priority’

MoE Hosts Summer Camps



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Airbnb high

CTO mourns Howard

Small scores big again

DFC rolls out programme chronicling WCMF’s history

Aretha Franklin said to be seriously ill

Aretha Franklin seriously ill

Govana promises high energy in Portland

SPORTS more
Female Volleyball Team Celebrates Win in Style

NADO Has Nada for an Office and Sample Storage

NADO’s Urine Sample – A Gross Departure from International Standards

Brandon Cattouse Is Ready to Ride Again

A Female Referee is Viciously Attacked On-field by a Football Player

Tennis: Shelby Madeiros Competes In St. Lucia

Tennis: Shelby Madeiros Competes In St. Lucia

POLITICS more
Bonds to help fund public housing SASCHA WILSON Government is

Verla ‘must be given time’

Female Volleyball Team Celebrates Win in Style

What was our agreement with Ross, UWP questions

Stop verbal attacks on Barbados PM, says PM Skerrit

Premier: We Passed 72 Pieces Of Legislation

Holness unbothered by PNP "noise"

BUSINESS more
Bonds to help fund public housing SASCHA WILSON Government is

Google is watching you

Unilever closes $0.10 lower at $26.90

Financial Policy Council adds new member

Somers shares up 8.2

Dr DeLisle Worrell Joins Financial Policy Council

Economy on the right track, says Holness

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Google is watching you

Thieves hit Dover

NEMO Minister Says Help for San Pedro Fire Victims Continues to Trickle In

Xaibe Villager is Victim of Fatal Hit and Run

Argument Ends with Stabbing in Maskall

Canadian Woman Stabbed by Hotel Room Intruder

Guatemalan Caught Inside the Chiquibul with Unlicensed Firearm & Ammunition

RELATED STORIES
Teachers Learn New Strategies for Students to Learn How to Read and Write

Taiwanese President to Make Official Visit to Belize

M.O.E. Begins Handouts of School Subsidy Countrywide

The End of Evangelical Holiness Academy in Cayo

Counting the Dollars to Fund Literacy Program

Reading Still Fundamental: MoE Makes Literacy ‘National Priority’

MoE Hosts Summer Camps

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Should I stay with cheating husband?
Pruddy: You should have enough reasonable proof before you confront your cheating partner. Make use of professional service to grab all their phone calls, chat/email history.This company’s services are...

Dominicans in St. Kitts partner with Dominica metals Ltd to give back to senior citizens
Robert Francis: We are direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC and MTN which are specifically for lease/sales, our bank instrument can be engage in PPP Trading, Discounting, signature project(s) such as Aviation,...

Washington, DC's top cop advocates better pay for JCF
Robert Francis: I am the sole (Direct) mandate to several genuine efficient providers for lease/sales BG/ SBLC and other financial instruments, at reasonable prices, Issuance by top AAA rated Bank in...

Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...