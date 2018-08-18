Coastguard to patrol waters non-stop

Royal Gazette - Monday, August 18, 2018

A coastguard will start policing island waters around the clock by next summer. Wayne Caines, the Minister of National Security, said a special unit of the Royal Bermuda Regiment would deliver a greater sense of security in Bermudas maritime area and safer inshore maritime operations by trade...read more

