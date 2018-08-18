I feel good Winnie going strong at 105

Royal Gazette - Saturday, August 18, 2018

Winifred Childs celebrated her 105th birthday yesterday and may be Bermudas oldest resident. Ms Childs, known as Winnie, celebrated her century plus five at the Westmeath Residential Home. She admitted I never thought I would see 105, but now that Im here I think I feel good for my age. Ms...read more

