House Disability games idea mooted

Royal Gazette - Friday, August 18, 2018

A national disability games could be set up in Bermuda, sports minister Michael Weeks said today. Mr Weeks told the House of Assembly consultation aimed at helping disabled people get involved in sports should finish next month, and an action plan will be created by October. He said Perhaps...read more

