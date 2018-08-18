Promoters have responsibility to protect female employees – Erica Edwards

Antigua Observer - Friday, August 18, 2018

Society needs to have a conversation about the sexualisation of women in advertisements.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Raise the stage for optimal sound quality

Caribbean Times workers yet to receive severance

Increased rainfall expected from Active Tropical Waves

Call for legislation to censor Carnival

UWI lecturer: ‘We all can’t be entrepreneurs’

LIME axes almost 20 employees

Fire Officer Jailed In England



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dkraze shares his 'Emotions'

Sweet sounds at Musical Rhapsody

Mawnin After seals the deal

We need to remove politics from carnival

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery!

Tyrifik set to 'Duh Road'

Shabba, Chronixx for DC festival

SPORTS more
Greene calls on Athletics Association president to speak out on visa dilemma

Benna Girls end campaign winless

Under-14 boys draw second encounter

Truly deserved, Dr Shiv Chanderpaul

TKR plays for Shah Rukh tonight

Pause goes for beaver-trick cause

Seecharan fires FC Santa Rosa out front

POLITICS more
We need to remove politics from carnival

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery!

Israeli leaders plot response as Gaza violence persists

Zimbabwe Opposition leader charged after asylum bid fails

Ministry of Science and Technology not moved to OPM, says Holness

Artiste Leno Banton connects with Nigeria via SoundCloud

Bernard: This could be KC's year - Coach weighs up Manning Cup chances

BUSINESS more
BSX Is Now Highfield Fund’s Primary Exchange

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 9 2018

BSX Is Now Aurum Funds’ Primary Exchange

BSX Is Now Highfield Fund’s Primary Exchange

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: August 9 2018

BSX Is Now Aurum Funds’ Primary Exchange

Mexico's economy minister upbeat on NAFTA progress

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Nervousness and anxiety

Police invest in new drone technology

Israeli leaders plot response as Gaza violence persists

Zimbabwe Opposition leader charged after asylum bid fails

Convicted murderers among people allegedly granted gun licences

This Day in History - August 10

TKR plays for Shah Rukh tonight

RELATED STORIES
Raise the stage for optimal sound quality

Caribbean Times workers yet to receive severance

Increased rainfall expected from Active Tropical Waves

Call for legislation to censor Carnival

UWI lecturer: ‘We all can’t be entrepreneurs’

LIME axes almost 20 employees

Fire Officer Jailed In England

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...