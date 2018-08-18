Big changes coming for education sector

Jamaica Observer - Friday, August 18, 2018

THE Government says it will be rebalancing the budget allocation for tertiary education, to ensure that public funding goes directly to programmes that are aligned with national objectives.According to Education Minister Senator Ruel Reid, the aim is to increase student equity and access, and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tertiary education system being restructured

Tertiary education restructuring to lead change of entire sector

Tertiary education system being restructured

Tertiary institutions offering new, in-demand courses — Reid

UCC urges Gov't to establish education export task force

Discussions to be held on Norman Manley Law School admission issues

Gov't looking to double tertiary enrolment by 2030



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Emancipate yourself from mental slavery!

Tyrifik set to 'Duh Road'

Shabba, Chronixx for DC festival

Kanabis takes over New York

Beky Glacier issues

So Sick drops

Lila Ike making presence felt

SPORTS more
Truly deserved, Dr Shiv Chanderpaul

TKR plays for Shah Rukh tonight

Pause goes for beaver-trick cause

Seecharan fires FC Santa Rosa out front

Carter, Ramkissoon into ITF doubles final

Seales scores six in Nigeria 15-0 victory

Jabloteh, Club Sando ready to battle

POLITICS more
Emancipate yourself from mental slavery!

Israeli leaders plot response as Gaza violence persists

Zimbabwe Opposition leader charged after asylum bid fails

Ministry of Science and Technology not moved to OPM, says Holness

Artiste Leno Banton connects with Nigeria via SoundCloud

Bernard: This could be KC's year - Coach weighs up Manning Cup chances

Update on Baby Jaguars at CONCACAF Girls Championship

BUSINESS more
Mexico's economy minister upbeat on NAFTA progress

Samsung launches Note 9 with boast of ultimate performance

Proven success

Fujitsu, Oracle collaborate to speed up digital transformation for Caribbean customers

Honey Bun gets toehold in Cayman, Antigua

ATL in cool Prizm partnership with H&L

‘Kei Kei’ drops out of Rising Star

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Police invest in new drone technology

Israeli leaders plot response as Gaza violence persists

Zimbabwe Opposition leader charged after asylum bid fails

Convicted murderers among people allegedly granted gun licences

This Day in History - August 10

TKR plays for Shah Rukh tonight

Seecharan fires FC Santa Rosa out front

RELATED STORIES
Tertiary education system being restructured

Tertiary education restructuring to lead change of entire sector

Tertiary education system being restructured

Tertiary institutions offering new, in-demand courses — Reid

UCC urges Gov't to establish education export task force

Discussions to be held on Norman Manley Law School admission issues

Gov't looking to double tertiary enrolment by 2030

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...