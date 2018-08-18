Marshall: Tendering process could go regional

Nation News - Friday, August 18, 2018

Some of Governmentâs procurement of goods and services could be tendered regionally. So said Attorney General Dale Marshall on Thursday as he indicated that Government was currently examining both...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Barbados working to implement CSME-related decisions

Marshall: Hilton sale could go through

Marshall blames DLP for gun violence

Judiciary ‘under pressure’

BLP ad probe upsets Marshall

Ex-AG still not happy with Marshall

Call to act now on child abuse



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
‘Kei Kei’ drops out of Rising Star

Zoe Hedstrom Wins Masterworks Twizy Contest

My Scheme was blazing!

Asha Heights, Lutan Fyah 'Trodding Jah Road'

JahDon gets boost from top selector

Dip Suh makes big splash in downtown Kingston

Dirtz C Dirtz spits hard 'Truth and Facts'

SPORTS more
Bajan U-19s whip Leewards

Fingall heads NSC

Rawlins shows promise in abandoned match

More than two hours lost during Cup Match

Bermuda Under-15 girls reach semi-finals

Correct Fantasy Premier League code

Warwick Under-15s claim title

POLITICS more
Parliament: Order Of Business For August 10th

UPDATED: PM continues review of boards

Holness takes over Science, Energy and Technology portfolio

NSWMA reacts to claim that politics choking waste-to-energy project

Transparency, Ross University and the national interest

JLP councillor released from custody

Linton demands inquiry into Ross’s departure

BUSINESS more
Garfield Sinclair deployed to Bahamas on a mission to grow BTC

Oliveira awarded XL Catlin scholarship

Matthew Oliveira Receives XL Catlin Scholarship

‘Kei Kei’ drops out of Rising Star

Students Research Economic Diversification

Butterfield up on NYSE

Jamaica enters new programme with atomic energy agency

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Minor and Luis Miguel Beaton Charged for Recent Robberies

Parliament: Order Of Business For August 10th

Parliament: Order Of Business For August 10th

Island’s reputation ‘dented’

Russia denounces new US sanctions as illegal, mulls retaliation

US group calls for urgent audit of gun permits, dealership in Guyana

Sniper killed on training course after 'big boys rules' led to poor supervision

RELATED STORIES
Barbados working to implement CSME-related decisions

Marshall: Hilton sale could go through

Marshall blames DLP for gun violence

Judiciary ‘under pressure’

BLP ad probe upsets Marshall

Ex-AG still not happy with Marshall

Call to act now on child abuse

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Victorious Youth Rugby Teams Return Home
Shea Katty: I have never been treated so bad like this, i just hacked into my boyfriends cell and what i saw was nothing to write home about all this while he has been lying to me claiming he loves me but he...

U.S. Embassy warns of scam
,michael: wow, i'd like to testify to this black-hat hacker good works, i read about his hacking services only recently by one Daniel Ward when i started having private issues regarding my wife and i...

Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...