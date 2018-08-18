Shelly Bay opponents claim victory

Royal Gazette - Thursday, August 18, 2018

Contentious plans to put temporary concessions at Shelly Bay have been scaled down, according to an opponent to the Bermuda Tourism Authoritys plan. LaVerne Furbert said on Facebook this afternoon People power works! Ms Furbert, a trade union official, said Shelly Bay Beach will be removed...read more

