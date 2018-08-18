Immigration Corner | I need a visa to visit my daughter, but I can't get one

Jamaica Gleaner - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

Dear Mrs Walker-Huntington,I applied for a US visa two times and got turned down both times. I want to apply for it again. I want to visit my daughter, who was born in the US. The last time I applied for the visa, I stated that I wanted to visit my...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
I need a visa to visit my daughter, but I can't get one

I bought a visa in 2004, now - I can't travel to the US

Immigration Corner | How to give up a green card

How do I get to see my husband?

I lied. Now what?

How do I get my wife to the US?

Is our age difference the reason I'm being denied?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Hector Lincoln Wynter more than just a pretty face - Pulse model turns to acting

Tuesdays @ the theatre | ‘Dub Talks!’ takes Gussie Clarke to Rototom

Harry's Day O

Santigold shines on Billboard chart

Deacon-Jones wins gospel song contest

Mother Nature fails to dampen 'Celebrity' vibes

Mia: Bring back the ’Pot

SPORTS more
Paul Wright | Being persuasive, believable, credible and truthful

Superluminal gets better of Dontae

Local umpires will shine in CPL - Malcolm

Melbourne CC praises Foska Oats for continued partnership

Brathwaite critical of Windies batting collapse

Being persuasive, believable, credible and truthful

'Important is an understatement' - Duckie happy for - Under-23 friendly international games

POLITICS more
Growth & Jobs | Teachers find success as make-up artists

Growth & Jobs | Lights, camera, action! - Finalists announced for Film Development Programme

PNP oil hedge the biggest three-card trick in modern Jamaica

PNP VP race gives hope for party democracy a chance

Zimbabwe Opposition fears growing post-election crackdown

Jean Henry Ceant nominated as Haiti's next PM

Turn Denbigh samples into widely available commodities, PM urges

BUSINESS more
Trade war woes linger on global markets

Tariff fallout: Reports show trade dispute affects companies

How far can Venezuela go in raising price of world's cheapest gas?

Turn Denbigh samples into widely available commodities, PM urges

Earth risks tipping into 'hothouse' state — study

Butterfield and Argus shares trade

Argo beats analysts estimates

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Tanker explodes sending deadly fireball across Italy motorway

Police Service Commission confirms appointment of Trinidad's new top cop

Court increases jail sentence for Jamaican cocaine smuggler

Cops to use more technology to arrest crime

Security, sanitation on their toes

Robbers Target Quality Poultry Delivery Men

Businessman Fights Off Armed Assailants during Botched Robbery

RELATED STORIES
I need a visa to visit my daughter, but I can't get one

I bought a visa in 2004, now - I can't travel to the US

Immigration Corner | How to give up a green card

How do I get to see my husband?

I lied. Now what?

How do I get my wife to the US?

Is our age difference the reason I'm being denied?

RECENT COMMENTS
Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...