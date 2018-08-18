Another Massive Fire on San Pedro; 87 Persons Homeless

Channel 5 Belize - Tuesday, August 18, 2018

Friday night ended horribly in San Pedro where the weekend activities associated with the very popular Costa Maya were marred by tragedy. A fire ignited at a wooden house sweeping [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Fire in San Pedrito Area Leaves Coconut Leo Homeless

San Pedranos Gather to Mourn the Loss of 4 Persons in a Deadly Overnight House Fire

A look at the Destruction of Hurricane Earl on San Pedro

Costa Maya: Will It Be Held this Weekend Despite Inclement Weather?

Yadira Argueta to Compete in 2016 Costa Maya Pageant

San Pedro Mechanic Loses Everything in Fire

Costa Maya Is where You Need to be



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lil Rick's Mudda Sally take Tune Of The Crop

Small takes top award

Jumpy soca monarch admits shock

Public Invited: View Planned Beach Concessions

German pensioners break free from retirement home to attend heavy metal festival

Local Crafts Book Wins Overseas Accolade

First Season Of ‘The T’ Talk Show Set To Begin

SPORTS more
Skipper sees poor strike rotation as problem for Windies

Tyler Smith Finishes 6th In Triathlon In Peru

Around The Island Race Set For Sunday At 2pm

Windies under 15s head to UK for six-match tour

'Zero to 60 in a millisecond': No Summerbell Jr for Independence of Speed event

Live Video: Antigua vs Bermuda U15 Football

Live Video: Antigua vs Bermuda U15 Football

POLITICS more
Denbigh 2018 | Prime Minister pushes for smarter agriculture

Inniss arrested, charged in US

Low turn out, political fuss at St Catherine Independence Day ceremony

Gary Versus Manny for U.D.P. Rep for Belize Rural South

Another NO to Arthur Saldivar Political Aspiration

Haiti’s President Moise names new Prime Minister

Minister Caines Trip To Florida Cost $296.33

BUSINESS more
Butterfield and Argus shares trade

Argo beats analysts estimates

Bermudian Simon Boden Joins BTA Team In NY

Vacation Rental Application Deadline Extended

RSIR & St. Regis Launch Condo Sales Initiative

St Regis Bermuda luxury condos on the market

Four awarded diploma in company direction

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Robbers Target Quality Poultry Delivery Men

Businessman Fights Off Armed Assailants during Botched Robbery

Alleged Murderer Breaks Free; Police Investigate Their Own

Benque Man Stabbed to Death in San Pedro; Suspect Charged

Barbadian ex-minister arrested in US on money laundering charges

Santander Group Accountant Stole $200K

Government of Belize Issues Statement on Chaotic Situation in Venezuela

RELATED STORIES
Fire in San Pedrito Area Leaves Coconut Leo Homeless

San Pedranos Gather to Mourn the Loss of 4 Persons in a Deadly Overnight House Fire

A look at the Destruction of Hurricane Earl on San Pedro

Costa Maya: Will It Be Held this Weekend Despite Inclement Weather?

Yadira Argueta to Compete in 2016 Costa Maya Pageant

San Pedro Mechanic Loses Everything in Fire

Costa Maya Is where You Need to be

RECENT COMMENTS
Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Remembering Old Marcus Garvey
Topley: Hello Guys Contact for BTC Purchasing / Selling, Hacking Facebook / Whatsapp / Instagram / Gmail We provide you all type of products. Hacking Stuff Wire Bank Transfer Western Union BTC Purchasing...

Bring peace back to Mount Peace…
SAMANTHA: in need of a professional hacker? i recommend you to contact jorgecyberhack. He can hack any social media ( instagram, gmail, whatsapp, facebook e.t.c.) He helped me get info on my cheating...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
Finesse Hackers: Great feed! Visit our website finessehackers.com if you need to hire a professional hacker for any type of cell phone or social network infiltration. Customer service and efficiency is top notch.

New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...