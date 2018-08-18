Husbands wins eighth Clarendon for 10th added-money score

Nation News - Monday, August 18, 2018

TORONTO, Canada â Seven-time Woodbine champion Patrick Husbands won his 10th added-money race of the season when he brought Muskoka Wonder with a late bid to win the CAN$125 000 Clarendon Stakes here Sunday....read more

