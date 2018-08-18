PHOTO: Champion!

Jamaica Observer - Monday, August 18, 2018

Matthew Thomas, 15, a young farmer from Trinjam Farms in Clarendon, is owner of this 1,740-lb Jamaican Brahman bull, which was judged champion in the bull/other beef breeds category at the 66th Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show at the Denbigh Showground in May Pen, Clarendon,...read more

RELATED STORIES
All in place for Denbigh agricultural show

Dr Karl Wellington's dedication to farming

Teen farmer to defend Denbigh title this weekend

$87-m boost for Denbigh show

JAS proposes creation of 'Denbigh City'

Wellington pushes for Ja Brahman development

Red Polls rule supreme



Richie, Cole get Gala honour

Lifetime Award for Jean 'Binta' Breeze

Nazzle Man aims to be among classics

Team Ultimate wins dance finals

Songs, stars bring off ponderous script

Ultimate 'dancehall museum' act takes dance champs

Rain no nightmare at Daydreams

Bissessar gets FIA racing Champions Award

Tamim, Shakib deny Windies

More silverware for City - ... Prem champs beat Chelsea for Community Shield win

Whittaker dreams of expanding Unity Cup

Boys Town fear losing U17 title-winning players

Dontae to go the distance

Coach Gerrard denied debut win

Trump acknowledges purpose of meeting with Russian lawyer

JCC says Govt owes contractors $676m

Gov't has no justification for keeping gas tax - PNP

PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Youthful exuberance... for good

Holness's many missed opportunities

TSTT rolls out blockchain technology

Export boost for Tobago SMEs

JCC says Govt owes contractors $676m

Pierre re-elected to head ICAC

PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Essent Group Report Q2 Net Income Of $111.8M

Fitch Affirms Wilton Re Ratings, Outlook Stable

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

Goat, police & thief

Clarendon cops find 23 stolen goats in Caldina

Carreras calls for Gov't to review SCT on cigarettes

Three hurt after incident at Paradise Lakes

Tint danger

Force aiming for safe Kadoo

Man charged with murder of midwife Samantha Eastwood

