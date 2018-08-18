Minister Caines Trip To Florida Cost $296.33

Bernews - Sunday, August 18, 2018

A trip in July 2018 by Minister of National Security Wayne Caines to attend the KORIED Global Summit in Florida cost $296.33, according to a recent...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Cost Of Eight Trips By Minister Wayne Caines

Town Hall To Be ‘Introduction To Blockchain’

Minister: Island Can Be Home & Future Of Fintech

Minister: Island Can Be Home & Future Of Fintech

Live Video: Minister On Blockchain & Fintech

Trip To Switzerland For WEF Forum Cost $7,156

Video: Minister Caines On Cryptocurrency



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Cup Match Fashions From Day Two

Surinamese women reportedly caught leaving island with $25,000 in their vagina

Photos & Video: Party People Ent. Bacchanal Run

Jamaican-born Ruschell Boone wins Jerk Festival celebrity cook-off

In Misty's footsteps

Carrot Jarret's funeral set for Wednesday

Copeland's Jamaica shows sold out

SPORTS more
Lambe suffers defeat on Cambridge debut

Butterfield places second in Cebu

Team Dedicates Season To Dashunte Furbert

Somerset’s Victory Fifth Largest Win In History

Butterfield Finishes 2nd In Ironman Asia-Pacific

Evans & Smith Continue Competing In Denmark

Achieving fulfilment - Sprint star wants to inspire readers with 'Inside Out'

POLITICS more
Gov't has no justification for keeping gas tax - PNP

PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Youthful exuberance... for good

Holness's many missed opportunities

'Shot like a dog'

Workers' Party chooses jailed ex-president Lula as candidate

BUSINESS more
PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Essent Group Report Q2 Net Income Of $111.8M

Fitch Affirms Wilton Re Ratings, Outlook Stable

San Juan: The Venezuelan city where nothing works anymore

When instant means 71/2 weeks

If wishes were horses…

Burger on wheels: Saudis try once 'lowly' jobs as economy bites

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Man charged with murder of midwife Samantha Eastwood

Surrey police said death of Russian whistle-blower should be turned into a 'non-issue' 

Warning over online GPs as struck-off doctor discovered using loophole to prescribe 'unsafe' drugs

Crash at 4pm delays traffic at West End

Police force increasing use of technology in crime fight

Oistins Police Station phone lines back in order

Stolen goats recovered by police in Hayes, Clarendon

RELATED STORIES
Cost Of Eight Trips By Minister Wayne Caines

Town Hall To Be ‘Introduction To Blockchain’

Minister: Island Can Be Home & Future Of Fintech

Minister: Island Can Be Home & Future Of Fintech

Live Video: Minister On Blockchain & Fintech

Trip To Switzerland For WEF Forum Cost $7,156

Video: Minister Caines On Cryptocurrency

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...