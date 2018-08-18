Venezuela braces for blowback as Nicolas Maduro says he survived drone assassination attempt

Telegraph UK - Sunday, August 18, 2018

The end result may even be a strengthening of Mr Maduro's fragile position, according to Geoff Ramsey, Venezuela researcher at the Washington Office on Latin America. It gives him the bogeyman he needs to keep allies loyal, he said. It's true that the imagery from yesterday does not cast him in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro cuts short speech amid 'drone attack'

Maduro warns Venezuela army over Trump 'invasion' plans

Venezuela rejects 'act of madness' after Donald Trump threatens military action

Donald Trump threatens Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro with 'military option'

Arrests following 'terrorist attack' at loyalist Venezuelan military base

Venezuela's supreme court suspends attorney general Luisa Ortega in first act of 'power grab' under new constituent assembly

US brands Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro a 'dictator' and imposes sanctions on leader amid bloodshed



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Cup Match Fashions From Day Two

Surinamese women reportedly caught leaving island with $25,000 in their vagina

Photos & Video: Party People Ent. Bacchanal Run

Jamaican-born Ruschell Boone wins Jerk Festival celebrity cook-off

In Misty's footsteps

Carrot Jarret's funeral set for Wednesday

Copeland's Jamaica shows sold out

SPORTS more
Team Dedicates Season To Dashunte Furbert

Somerset’s Victory Fifth Largest Win In History

Butterfield Finishes 2nd In Ironman Asia-Pacific

Evans & Smith Continue Competing In Denmark

Achieving fulfilment - Sprint star wants to inspire readers with 'Inside Out'

Career Advisor

Three games that build brain power

POLITICS more
Gov't has no justification for keeping gas tax - PNP

PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Youthful exuberance... for good

Holness's many missed opportunities

'Shot like a dog'

Workers' Party chooses jailed ex-president Lula as candidate

BUSINESS more
PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Essent Group Report Q2 Net Income Of $111.8M

Fitch Affirms Wilton Re Ratings, Outlook Stable

San Juan: The Venezuelan city where nothing works anymore

When instant means 71/2 weeks

If wishes were horses…

Burger on wheels: Saudis try once 'lowly' jobs as economy bites

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Stolen goats recovered by police in Hayes, Clarendon

Venice deaths spark calls for tighter boat restrictions after lifelong friends killed in crash

Head of alleged Syrian chemical weapons factory killed in car bomb attack 

Three persons killed in separate crashes

CLA to develop licensing system for small ganja farmers - Shaw

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Bangladesh PM urges student protesters to go home after clashes with police

RELATED STORIES
Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro cuts short speech amid 'drone attack'

Maduro warns Venezuela army over Trump 'invasion' plans

Venezuela rejects 'act of madness' after Donald Trump threatens military action

Donald Trump threatens Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro with 'military option'

Arrests following 'terrorist attack' at loyalist Venezuelan military base

Venezuela's supreme court suspends attorney general Luisa Ortega in first act of 'power grab' under new constituent assembly

US brands Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro a 'dictator' and imposes sanctions on leader amid bloodshed

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...