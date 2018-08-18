Donald Trump admits son met Russian to get information on Hillary Clinton

Telegraph UK - Sunday, August 18, 2018

Donald Trump admits son met Russian to get information on Hillary Clinton elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Donald Trump admits son met Russian to get information on Hillary Clinton Save Sorry, that didn't work quite as expected. Please try again. Reports...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Trump's former lawyer claims president knew about secret election meeting with Russian informant

Donald Jnr admits his father may have helped draft misleading statement on Trump Tower meeting

Lawyer at Trump Tower meeting reportedly worked with Russian government 

Donald Trump Jr allegedly told Russian lawyer during campaign that US would reconsider anti-Kremlin laws 

Eighth person at controversial Trump Tower meeting named 

Former Soviet spy was present at Donald Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer

British PR executive set up Donald Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer promising 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Cup Match Fashions From Day Two

Surinamese women reportedly caught leaving island with $25,000 in their vagina

Photos & Video: Party People Ent. Bacchanal Run

Jamaican-born Ruschell Boone wins Jerk Festival celebrity cook-off

In Misty's footsteps

Carrot Jarret's funeral set for Wednesday

Copeland's Jamaica shows sold out

SPORTS more
Team Dedicates Season To Dashunte Furbert

Somerset’s Victory Fifth Largest Win In History

Butterfield Finishes 2nd In Ironman Asia-Pacific

Evans & Smith Continue Competing In Denmark

Achieving fulfilment - Sprint star wants to inspire readers with 'Inside Out'

Career Advisor

Three games that build brain power

POLITICS more
Gov't has no justification for keeping gas tax - PNP

PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Youthful exuberance... for good

Holness's many missed opportunities

'Shot like a dog'

Workers' Party chooses jailed ex-president Lula as candidate

BUSINESS more
PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Essent Group Report Q2 Net Income Of $111.8M

Fitch Affirms Wilton Re Ratings, Outlook Stable

San Juan: The Venezuelan city where nothing works anymore

When instant means 71/2 weeks

If wishes were horses…

Burger on wheels: Saudis try once 'lowly' jobs as economy bites

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Stolen goats recovered by police in Hayes, Clarendon

Venice deaths spark calls for tighter boat restrictions after lifelong friends killed in crash

Head of alleged Syrian chemical weapons factory killed in car bomb attack 

Three persons killed in separate crashes

CLA to develop licensing system for small ganja farmers - Shaw

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Bangladesh PM urges student protesters to go home after clashes with police

RELATED STORIES
Trump's former lawyer claims president knew about secret election meeting with Russian informant

Donald Jnr admits his father may have helped draft misleading statement on Trump Tower meeting

Lawyer at Trump Tower meeting reportedly worked with Russian government 

Donald Trump Jr allegedly told Russian lawyer during campaign that US would reconsider anti-Kremlin laws 

Eighth person at controversial Trump Tower meeting named 

Former Soviet spy was present at Donald Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer

British PR executive set up Donald Trump Jr's meeting with Russian lawyer promising 'dirt' on Hillary Clinton

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...