New board at Barbados Cane Industry Corporation

Nation News - Sunday, August 18, 2018

A new Board has been named for the Barbados Cane Industry Corporation. It will be chaired by Erskine Griffith, and his deputy will be Patrick Phillips. The other members will be: Charles Briggs, General...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Griffith to chair board at BCIC

Wood to head new BADMC board

BCIDA discussion for cultural stakeholders

Farmers’ dilemma

Sugar high

In the dark

Govt committed to sugar, says PM



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos: Cup Match Fashions From Day Two

Surinamese women reportedly caught leaving island with $25,000 in their vagina

Photos & Video: Party People Ent. Bacchanal Run

Jamaican-born Ruschell Boone wins Jerk Festival celebrity cook-off

In Misty's footsteps

Carrot Jarret's funeral set for Wednesday

Copeland's Jamaica shows sold out

SPORTS more
Achieving fulfilment - Sprint star wants to inspire readers with 'Inside Out'

Career Advisor

Three games that build brain power

Charles to receive NCU honorary degree

'Better three hours too soon than a minute too late'

Cooking for children

Summer reads

POLITICS more
PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Youthful exuberance... for good

Holness's many missed opportunities

'Shot like a dog'

Workers' Party chooses jailed ex-president Lula as candidate

Mikael Phillips: Vote for me based on my work, not because I'm Peter's son

BUSINESS more
PM Skerrit hints at other opportunities to match Ross

Essent Group Report Q2 Net Income Of $111.8M

Fitch Affirms Wilton Re Ratings, Outlook Stable

San Juan: The Venezuelan city where nothing works anymore

When instant means 71/2 weeks

If wishes were horses…

Burger on wheels: Saudis try once 'lowly' jobs as economy bites

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Three persons killed in separate crashes

CLA to develop licensing system for small ganja farmers - Shaw

Zimbabwe elections results spur violence: 6 dead

Bangladesh PM urges student protesters to go home after clashes with police

Vintage plane crash in Switzerland kills all 20 on board, police say

Telephone lines at Oistins Police Station out of order

Surinamese women reportedly caught leaving island with $25,000 in their vagina

RELATED STORIES
Griffith to chair board at BCIC

Wood to head new BADMC board

BCIDA discussion for cultural stakeholders

Farmers’ dilemma

Sugar high

In the dark

Govt committed to sugar, says PM

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...