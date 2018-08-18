Video: Party People Entmt. Bacchanal Run

Bernews - Sunday, August 18, 2018

Party People Entertainment hosted their âBacchanal Run: The Non Marathonâ tonight [Aug 4] with revelers taking to the streets with water,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Photos & Video: Party People Ent. Bacchanal Run

Video: Party People Entertainment Fantasy Island

Video: Party People Entertainment Fantasy Island

Smirnoff H2O Party To Be Held On Saturday

Smirnoff H2O Party To Be Held On Saturday

Pandemonium Powder Party

More paint for colourful J'ouvert



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos & Video: Party People Ent. Bacchanal Run

Jamaican-born Ruschell Boone wins Jerk Festival celebrity cook-off

In Misty's footsteps

Carrot Jarret's funeral set for Wednesday

Copeland's Jamaica shows sold out

Romain on the road

Remember the healer more than the musician

SPORTS more
Career Advisor

Three games that build brain power

Charles to receive NCU honorary degree

'Better three hours too soon than a minute too late'

Cooking for children

Summer reads

UWI Open Campus making mark

POLITICS more
Youthful exuberance... for good

Holness's many missed opportunities

'Shot like a dog'

Workers' Party chooses jailed ex-president Lula as candidate

Mikael Phillips: Vote for me based on my work, not because I'm Peter's son

Is Dr Phillips a weak leader? No, says his son

Musical Chairs | 'I am a connoisseur of good music' - Mikael Phillips shares entertainment taste

BUSINESS more
San Juan: The Venezuelan city where nothing works anymore

When instant means 71/2 weeks

If wishes were horses…

Burger on wheels: Saudis try once 'lowly' jobs as economy bites

Mayberry's MJE on time for the 'bull market'

Inflation too low?

Shaw outlines plans to push youth in agriculture

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Done deal - JPS, JCF agree to relocate pole which was slowing construction of police station in Port Antonio

EU, OECD have the Caribbean on the ropes again

The decriminalisation of ganja

Ganja cigarettes anyone?

'Shot like a dog'

Workers' Party chooses jailed ex-president Lula as candidate

Independence is in the air

RELATED STORIES
Photos & Video: Party People Ent. Bacchanal Run

Video: Party People Entertainment Fantasy Island

Video: Party People Entertainment Fantasy Island

Smirnoff H2O Party To Be Held On Saturday

Smirnoff H2O Party To Be Held On Saturday

Pandemonium Powder Party

More paint for colourful J'ouvert

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...