Video: August 4th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Bernews - Saturday, August 18, 2018

Somerset winsÂ Cup Match, thousands enjoy the two dayÂ Cup Match Classic, British Parliamentâs Foreign Affairs Committee to conduct inquiry into...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Video: August 3rd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 2nd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 1st Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: July 31st Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 23rd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 5th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: Bernews Morning Newsflash For May 25th



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
An interesting hand for party night

Around the churches

How Bible study course enriched our lives

DIS YA TOWN gets makeover

Ras I-Maric pleased with progress

SPF promises to thrill

Singer Dadre Coleman prepares for Purpose

SPORTS more
Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks

Evans & Smith Begin Competing In Denmark

Bascome digs deep but cannot save a draw

The team are the history makers

Somerset embrace history

Better late than never for Cup Match

Money for Pro League clubs next week

POLITICS more
Weekly Round-up: Wheatley, Forrest resign.... Baker accused of buggering 11-y-o... Ja cops 17 CAC medals

UK Committee Inquiry Into Overseas Territories

PM calls for more focus on the sciences, commerce and industry

Parkites, Police share spoils at St Clair

Nicholas steps down as Mora Ven chairman

Another NO to Arthur Saldivar Political Aspiration

Gary Versus Manny for U.D.P. Rep for Belize Rural South

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting August 4

Column: Build On Foundation Of Past Pioneers

Costly investment mistake by millennials

Third Point Re Report Q2 Earnings Results

PM calls for more focus on the sciences, commerce and industry

No gas tax rollback

Macoya market project completed under budget

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
South Korea spycam protests swell as women object to illegal secretive porn

Enthusiasm on show at inaugural farm event

High-energy at Dream Live concert

Cops probe Dream Weekend shooting death

Police shooting sparks angry protest on Hagley Park Road

PICA adjusts procedures to safeguard passport applications

Accused turtle killers arrested, charged

RELATED STORIES
Video: August 3rd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 2nd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 1st Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: July 31st Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 23rd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: August 5th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Video: Bernews Morning Newsflash For May 25th

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...