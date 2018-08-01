UK Armed Forces on high alert for hurricane season

Montserrat Reporter - Saturday, August 18, 2018

News story The UKâs Overseas Territories will have unwavering military support throughout the 2018 hurricane season, a Defence minister has confirmed. Published 1 August 2018 From: UK Ministry of Defence and The Rt Hon Mark Lancaster TD MP Mark Lancaster poses with the crew of RFA Mounts...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Lord Tariq Ahmad left good impressions from his visit

Same Sex Marriage: Lord Ahmad rejects imposing it on the OTs

More marijuana fields discovered and destroyed

RFA Mounts Bay visits to provide support in the event of hurricanes

Vacancy – Montserrat Red Cross Recruitment of Director

Governor hails Mounts Bay exercises a success with significance

RFA Wave Knight to Visit Montserrat next week



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Storytelling is alive and well

How about a Capleton fitness video?

Spectacular start to Dream 2018

Carnival Fascination makes call number three

Traffic changes for Crop Over weekend

Donkey wears dress, tights to community festival

King James says time is the master

SPORTS more
SBC steps up basketball promotion in communities

Brazil to play El Salvador in friendly

Vidal heading to Barca

Charles targets big runs

ISSA-FLOW schoolboy football split, wrong or right?

Sports Briefs

Peart replaces Gayle at UWI

POLITICS more
Another NO to Arthur Saldivar Political Aspiration

Gary Versus Manny for U.D.P. Rep for Belize Rural South

PM to make statement on plastic, styrofoam pollution

McGinger Comic: Sleeping Or Can We Play Yet?

Holness to make announcement on plastic, styrofoam ban

PM to meet with those affected by Ross’ departure

Ross University coming to Barbados

BUSINESS more
No Salaries for Belmpan CitCo Workers? Admin Blames it on Revenue Collection

Caribbean Exporter Gateway now on stream

Herbert resigns

Digicel wins bid to provide telecommunications service to G’ovt

Athene’s Second Quarter Financial Results

Aspen Reports 2018 Second Quarter Results

RenRe Declare $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

TECH more
Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

ANNOUNCEMENT: Notice to all pensioners of the Dominica Coconut Products Pension Scheme

Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasons

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean

CRIME more
Another Store is Robbed in Orange Walk

Accountant Detained in Connection with Forgery and Theft Case

Freedom - permission granted - Part I

Extra police to patrol Spring Garden

Shemara Todd shot in St Andrew attack

Police probing fatal shooting of businessman at Dream Weekend party

Three Moscow sisters accused of murdering abusive father

RELATED STORIES
Lord Tariq Ahmad left good impressions from his visit

Same Sex Marriage: Lord Ahmad rejects imposing it on the OTs

More marijuana fields discovered and destroyed

RFA Mounts Bay visits to provide support in the event of hurricanes

Vacancy – Montserrat Red Cross Recruitment of Director

Governor hails Mounts Bay exercises a success with significance

RFA Wave Knight to Visit Montserrat next week

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

RECENT COMMENTS
New CIP option to come soon with lower price
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

2014 Agricola murder… Latent fingerprint was retrieved from slain housewife’s home – Detective
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

New group set up to cut unemployment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

NCSA to host Blue Week
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

South Africa rages at Australia visa plan for 'persecuted' whites
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

7 Years Later, Accused Murderers of Richard and Maria Stuart Go On Trial
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Innovation in legal funding and economic empowerment
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

To baldy go ...
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

UPP says CIP expansion is foolhardy
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...

Photos: Football Challenge Cup Final Match
Walsh Robert: We are authorized Financial consulting firm that work directly with A rated banks eg Lloyds Bank,Barclays Bank,hsbc bank etc We provide BG, SBLC, LC, LOAN and lots more for client all over the...